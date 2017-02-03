FA to throw open doors to agencies in 'Big Block of Cheese Day'

Wembley: will host research agencies

The FA Research & Insight team is hoping to meet around 14 agencies that it might benefit from working with at Wembley on 30 and 31 March.

The governing body for English football said the two days would give these agencies a chance to introduce themselves and "let us know what we are missing out on by not currently working with them".

A spokesman said it would be user the opportunity to ask the agencies how they would approach answering one from a list of four questions, allowing them to demonstrate how the might tackle the association's pressing business questions, such as breaking down barriers in transition from youth football to adult football.

In The West Wing, White House chief of staff Leo McGarry takes inspiration from early 19th Century President Andrew Jackson, who once hosted an "open house", placed a gigantic wheel of cheese in the foyer of the White House and invited the public to help themselves.

McGarry, played by John Spencer, says: "It is in the spirit of Andrew Jackson that I, from time to time, ask senior staff to have face-to-face meetings with those people representing organisations who have a difficult time getting our attention."