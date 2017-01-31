Emily Tan
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Facebook and Google back France's fight against fake news

Facebook, along with Google, has launched an initiative to tackle fake news stories in France as its presidential election approaches.

Facebook and Google back France's fight against fake news

According to Reuters, Facebook announced today that it will work with leading French news organisations, including Agence France Presse, BFM TV, L'Express and Le Monde to ensure that false news items would not get airtime in the run up to the nation’s elections in April and May.

The initiative, called "Cross Check" will also involve Google. 

Google and Facebook have also teamed up in the past to block fake news sites from advertising during the US presidential election campaign. 

Facebook has been heavily criticised for not doing enough to prevent the spread false information on its platform during the recent US presidential campaign. It was one of the reasons Campaign said there had been "no winner" of its 2016 Medium of the Year award, since Facebook was the dominant medium of last year but did not merit the accolade. 

Other steps Facebook has taken to combat fake news include making it easier for US readers to flag fake articles. It has also promised to work with organisations such as Snopes, ABC News and AP.

Last month, it also set up an anti fake-news programme in Germany ahead of the country’s parliamentary election in September.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Discovery: posts a message to fans on its Facebook page
Share January 31, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 Peace talks fuel hopes Discovery will keep channels on Sky ahead of midnight showdown

Last-ditch peace talks have broken out between Discovery and Sky, fuelling hopes that a deal can be done to stop Discovery pulling its 12 channels from the Sky platform before a midnight deadline tonight.

84 Lumber skirts conservative backlash with immigration-themed Super Bowl ad

2 84 Lumber skirts conservative backlash with immigration-themed Super Bowl ad

WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

3 WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

P&G confirms media review in UK and Northern Europe

4 P&G confirms media review in UK and Northern Europe

Gunn Report 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB wins big

5 Gunn Report 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB wins big

6 Walgreens Boots Alliance confirms WPP win

Share0 shares

7 Lego Batman to take over Channel 4 ads

Share0 shares

8 Bland British Airways could do with a lift

Share0 shares

9 British Heart Foundation to take over The Sun with 'unexpected' ads

Share0 shares

10 Mercedes reveals new agency model and brand strategy with spring campaign launch

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Shares0

4 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

5 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

10 Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

Share0 shares

Just published

Which brands won big on social media at the Super Bowl?

Which brands won big on social media at the Super Bowl?

Facebook and Google back France's fight against fake news

Facebook and Google back France's fight against fake news

Pitching and how low can you go

Pitching and how low can you go

Super Bowl 2017: the star brands of this year's ads

Super Bowl 2017: the star brands of this year's ads

Agencies can't fake culture

Agencies can't fake culture

More