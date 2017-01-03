Facebook hires ex-CNN anchor Campbell Brown to boost ties with news firms

Facebook is seeking to strengthen ties with news organisations

Brown will lead the Facebook team that liaises with media in each of its markets and will report into Facebook vice-president of media partnerships Nick Grudin, according to The Guardian.

In a Facebook post Brown said: "Right now we are watching a massive transformation take place in the news business – both in the way people consume news and in the way reporters disseminate news.

"Facebook is a major part of this transformation. This change comes with enormous challenges for journalists but also with great opportunities."

Brown added she will join Facebook this month in order to lead the news partnerships team.

Her responsibilities will require her to tap into her newsroom experience in order to help news organisations and journalists work more closely and effectively with Facebook.

She added: "I will be working directly with our partners to help them understand how Facebook can expand the reach of their journalism, and contribute value to their businesses.

"That also means making sure there is ongoing feedback from publishers as Facebook develops new products and tools for news organisations."

Facebook has received flak from the media of late for not taking more responsibility for the content that is distributed on its platform.

Media pundits are concerned the prevalence of ‘fake news’ on the Facebook platform, where many people now receive much of their news, has a large influence in the divisive US election

However, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is adamant that the social network should not act as an arbiter of truth.