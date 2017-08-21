Babar Khan Javed
Facebook withdraws 17 ad formats

In a bid to drive business outcomes for advertisers, Facebook has rolled back 17 ad formats that previously contributed towards social engagement.

As of 15 September, advertisers and agencies that use Facebook will be unable to boost social engagement with 17 ad formats for their Pages. This is because Facebook wants its customers to rely on tools and formats that drive business outcomes, not social engagement.

Advertisers and agencies that have pre-bid or purchased units for these ad formats will be able to access them until 29 September, after which the performance-marketing formats will take hold.

The discarded ad formats include profile picture changes, photos or videos uploaded using Facebook’s in-app camera, posts published from third-party apps to the Page’s timeline, political endorsements and place recommendations.

According to the Facebook for Business page that announced the change "Advertisers rarely promoted these post types, and when they did, results were not as strong as results with our more popular ad formats."

