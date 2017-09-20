Brittaney Kiefer
Famous Five go on a rail adventure in nostalgic GWR campaign

Great Western Railway has revived children's book characters The Famous Five in an animated brand campaign aiming to spark people's love for rail travel.

It is the first work by Adam & Eve/DDB since winning the account at the beginning of this year. The film sees the adventurous quintet, created by author Enid Blyton for her novel series that debuted in 1942, embark on a journey across the GWR network.

When the gang is accidentally separated from Timmy the dog, Julian, George, Dick and Anne use GWR’s new high-speed intercity express trains to chase their sidekick throughout the South West.   

The campaign will break during daytime TV on Saturday (23 September) and run across cinema, out-of-home, print, radio, social and digital media.

It was created by Steve Wioland and Matt Woolner, and directed by animator Pete Candeland through Friends Electric. Candeland – who has worked on Gorillaz music videos as well as sequels to Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin – brought the characters to life with Enid Blyton Entertainment, part of Hachette Children’s Group. 

Amanda Burns, head of marketing at GWR, said: "As part of our modernisation programme and commitment to revaluing rail in the hearts and minds of the travelling public, we wanted a campaign that would focus on inspiring journeys and a more inspiring way to travel.  

"We want to showcase our great product and the wonderful destinations on our network, to encourage more customers to travel with us and reconsider the benefits of rail travel with GWR."

MEC is handling media planning and buying. 

