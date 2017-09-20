Nicola Kemp
Added 12 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Female marketers earn £7.9k less than male colleagues

Female managers in marketing earn £7,900 less than male colleagues, meaning that the gender pay gap for managers in the marketing sector is 17.3%.

Female marketers earn £7.9k less than male colleagues

According to the research, released this week by the Chartered Management Institute, this is considerably lower than the average gender pay gap in all UK industries, which currently stands at 26.8%.

So how should female marketers close this gap? Diversity guru Cindy Gallop, advises that the answer for female marketers is in fact very simple. She explains: "You go into your next pay review and you ask for the highest amount you can say out loud without actually bursting out laughing."

However, commenting on the figures, Gallop warns that stats are misleading. She says: "An ‘average’ gap indicates there are some humongous gaps going on, smoothed out by lesser gaps elsewhere – and I say that because I know the gaps are egregious, and the data doesn’t do them justice depending on how it is collected and from whom."

Data gap

Despite the government’s reporting regulations that came into effect in April, large employers (those with over 250 employees) must now publicly disclose the size of their gender pay gap.

However, by the end of this month just 80 of the 7,850 UK companies affected by the new laws have fulfilled their obligations. This presents significant marketing challenges to well-known brands with significant or high-profile pay gaps such as the BBC. 

According to research published last year by management consultants McKinsey, closing the gender pay gap would add up to £150bn a year to the UK economy by 2025.

But analysis by CMI shows the scale of the challenge: with the economy needing 1.9 million new managers by 2024, 1.5 million would have to be women in order to achieve balance.

Previous research from CMI in January revealed that four out of five managers had witnessed some form of gender discrimination in the workplace, suggesting a wider cultural shift needs to take place if the gender pay gap is to be closed. 

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Freelance Survey: Have your say and win £150 Amazon voucher

Promoted

Added 11 hours ago

Freelance Survey: Have your say and win £150 Amazon voucher

MEDIA
Navigating influence in a post-truth world

Promoted

Added 36 hours ago

Navigating influence in a post-truth world

How will GDPR impact on marketing and advertising professionals?

Promoted

September 20, 2017

How will GDPR impact on marketing and advertising professionals?

MEDIA
Let's use TV to change minds, attitudes...even society

Promoted

September 19, 2017

Let's use TV to change minds, attitudes...even society

MOST READ
TRENDING
We should be glad TfL has the moral backbone Uber supporters lack
Share Added 32 hours ago Chris Clarke

1 We should be glad TfL has the moral backbone Uber supporters lack

The response to Transport for London's decision not to renew Uber's licence is a vignette for our times.

Unilever marketing boss Weed reveals 5C brand strategy

2 Unilever marketing boss Weed reveals 5C brand strategy

TBWA\London completes new management trio with Tate as CEO

3 TBWA\London completes new management trio with Tate as CEO

Ex-TBWA strategy chief Torode launches collective as antidote to broken agency model

4 Ex-TBWA strategy chief Torode launches collective as antidote to broken agency model

Making Tesco great again

5 Making Tesco great again

6 'No room for assholes': how Sara Tate plans to revitalise TBWA\London

Share0 shares

7 John Lewis pioneers Facebook's 360 shoppable ad

Share0 shares

8 Domino's unveils 'official food of everything' position in first ads by VCCP

Share0 shares

9 Barclaycard TV ad encourages wannabe hobbyists to spend money and 'start today'

Share0 shares

10 Uber loses licence in London

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

3 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

4 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Why creative people have lost their way
Shares0

5 Why creative people have lost their way

6 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Share0 shares

7 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Share0 shares

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

10 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares