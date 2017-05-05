Festival to champion work by female creative leaders during Cannes

Laura Jordan Bambach, chief creative officer at Mr President and co-founder of SheSays

The VOWSS Showcase on 21 June is being backed by Mr President as lead sponsor and creative media group Rise, while Facebook is headline partner.

In addition to the showcase screening, five new directors selected by the jury will also be screened during the Lions Entertainment event at the Cannes Lions Festival.

A jury of some of the world’s best advertising and film creatives will select one winner, which will be awarded a prize at the end of the festival.

The international includes senior female adland figures such as Colleen DeCourcy, global chief creative officer at Wieden & Kennedy; Laura Jordan Bambach, chief creative officer at Mr President and co-founder of SheSays; and Sarah Watson, global chief strategy officer at Bartle Bogle Hegarty.

DeCourcy said: "We can talk about gender equity in our business and how important it is to promote women, but creativity is a proof-based business. Equity is never going to happen until we promote the work of women.

"If you want to see great work by women in Cannes, en masse, that'll blow your mind and make you wish you didn't have a penis, you'll want to find time for VOWSS this year."

Submissions are open now for any piece of work directed or creatively directed by a woman until the deadline of 12 May and there is no entry fee.