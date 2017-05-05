Omar Oakes
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Festival to champion work by female creative leaders during Cannes

SheSays, the mentorship and events organisation, is partnering with women's creativity champions The Voice of a Woman to launch a festival during Cannes Lions celebrating the best short films created by women.

Laura Jordan Bambach, chief creative officer at Mr President and co-founder of SheSays
Laura Jordan Bambach, chief creative officer at Mr President and co-founder of SheSays

The VOWSS Showcase on 21 June is being backed by Mr President as lead sponsor and creative media group Rise, while Facebook is headline partner. 

In addition to the showcase screening, five new directors selected by the jury will also be screened during the Lions Entertainment event at the Cannes Lions Festival.

A jury of some of the world’s best advertising and film creatives will select one winner, which will be awarded a prize at the end of the festival.

The international includes senior female adland figures such as Colleen DeCourcy, global chief creative officer at Wieden & Kennedy; Laura Jordan Bambach, chief creative officer at Mr President and co-founder of SheSays; and Sarah Watson, global chief strategy officer at Bartle Bogle Hegarty. 

DeCourcy said: "We can talk about gender equity in our business and how important it is to promote women, but creativity is a proof-based business. Equity is never going to happen until we promote the work of women.

"If you want to see great work by women in Cannes, en masse, that'll blow your mind and make you wish you didn't have a penis, you'll want to find time for VOWSS this year."

Submissions are open now for any piece of work directed or creatively directed by a woman until the deadline of 12 May and there is no entry fee.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Facebook Messenger search is turning up risqué results
Share May 05, 2017 Emily Tan & Simon Gwynn

1 Facebook Messenger search is turning up risqué results

Facebook Messenger is suggesting pages for escort agencies to users unlikely to be looking for them, Campaign has found.

M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

2 M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

British Airways confirms WPP duties after account win

3 British Airways confirms WPP duties after account win

British Airways returns to Ogilvy as part of WPP win

4 British Airways returns to Ogilvy as part of WPP win

Carat trials out-of-hours emails ban

5 Carat trials out-of-hours emails ban

6 Even Adidas praises Nike for Breaking2 marathon

Share0 shares

7 YouTube's Barb bid rejected

Share0 shares

8 Wacl Future Leaders: You are your biggest investment

Share0 shares

9 Accenture buys The Monkeys

Share0 shares

10 Social media according to The Body Coach: Joe Wicks shares his recipe for success

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

4 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

Share0 shares

8 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

9 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

Share0 shares

10 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

Just published

Why short-termism is 'crack' for marketers and corrodes effectiveness

Why short-termism is 'crack' for marketers and corrodes effectiveness

Festival to champion work by female creative leaders during Cannes

Festival to champion work by female creative leaders during Cannes

Livity promotes Alex Goat to chief executive

Livity promotes Alex Goat to chief executive

TalkTalk expects marketing spend to increase over next 12 months

TalkTalk expects marketing spend to increase over next 12 months

Dude, where's my party?

Dude, where's my party?

More