Fetch broadens creative and UX arms to become full-service digital shop

Fetch, the mobile specialist agency part of Dentsu Aegis Network, is widening its capabilities to become a full-service digital agency.

Jo Sutherland: managing director of Fetch
Jo Sutherland, Fetch’s managing director, is strengthening the agency’s creative and user experience services in order to offer more creative services to clients including Apple, eBay and Expedia.

She told Campaign: "We are seeing a lot more potential in the area of user experience and branding. That is where the conversation with clients often goes to."

Brad Dyson, a former executive producer at R/GA London, has joined Fetch has director of digital experiences. 

Reporting to Sutherland, Dyson is responsible for leading the agency’s digital services offering, including creative, campaigns, digital advertising, video production, branding, and technical consultancy.

Before his year-long stint at R/GA, ending in March, Dyson (above) worked at VML London as delivery director for less than a year and has also worked in account roles at SapientNitro and AKQA, and client-side at Virgin Holidays and Barclaycard.

Neil Jackson has also joined Fetch as head of SEO leading the team of specialists in driving data informed and consumer led campaigns across key clients. Jackson has previously worked within Dentsu Aegis Network as head of owned media for iProspect.

Alastair Baker will also join the agency next week as strategy director. Baker was previously strategy director at Vizeum UK where he led the strategic direction for clients. He will be tasked with solving clients’ communications challenges through mobile-first solutions and responding to client briefs as well as pursuing new business leads.

Sutherland said: "Innovative digital services requires data to be intrinsic to the offering. Data underpins everything Fetch does, which gives us an edge in the industry.

"Brad, Neil and Alastair bring a wealth of experience that will benefit Fetch and we look forward to working closely as a team to strengthen our client offering."      

