Matthew Chapman
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Fiat Chrysler accused of breaking diesel emissions rules

Fiat Chrysler has been accused by the US Environment Protection Agency of failing to disclose software in its diesel vehicles that increase emissions.

Fiat Chrysler is under investigation for cheating emissions rules
Fiat Chrysler is under investigation for cheating emissions rules

The EPA has issued a notice of violation against Fiat Chrysler and launched investigations into the car manufacturer's Jeep Cherokee and Dodge Ram vehicles.

The undisclosed software results in increased emissions of nitrous oxides from the vehicles and the allegations cover roughly 104,000 vehicles.

Allegations could reignite the emissions scandal that rocked the automotive sector when it was revealed Volkswagen had installed software that masked the amount of emissions its diesel cars produced.

Cynthia Giles, assistant administrator for the EPA’s office of enforcement and compliance assurance, said: "Failing to disclose software that affects emissions in a vehicle’s engine is a serious violation of the law, which can result in harmful pollution in the air we breathe.

"We continue to investigate the nature and impact of these devices. All automakers must play by the same rules, and we will continue to hold companies accountable that gain an unfair and illegal competitive advantage."

The Clean Air Act in the US requires vehicle manufacturers to disclose and explain any software, known as auxiliary emission control devices, that can alter how a vehicle emits air pollution.

However, Fiat Chrysler is being accused of not disclosing the existence of certain auxiliary emission control devices despite being aware that such a disclosure was mandatory.

The EPA is also investigating whether the auxiliary emission control devices constitute "defeat devices," which are illegal. 

Mary D. Nichols, chair of the California Air Resources Board, added: "Once again, a major automaker made the business decision to skirt the rules and got caught.

"Carb and US EPA made a commitment to enhanced testing as the Volkswagen case developed, and this is a result of that collaboration."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Tesco launches 'love stories' quality food campaign
Share January 09, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 Tesco launches 'love stories' quality food campaign

Tesco's new brand campaign aims to promote the supermarket giant's food quality credentials by introducing "food love stories" each month.

Ad sales director disqualified for ten years

2 Ad sales director disqualified for ten years

What's next for Saatchi & Saatchi after Senior's departure

3 What's next for Saatchi & Saatchi after Senior's departure

James Wildman: poised to quit Trinity Mirror

4 James Wildman poised to quit Trinity Mirror to head Hearst UK

Robert Senior steps down from Saatchi & Saatchi

5 Robert Senior steps down from Saatchi & Saatchi

6 Scooby-Doo fronts Halifax's latest ad

Share0 shares

7 What CES really means for advertising

Share0 shares

8 Ikea invites people to 'win at sleeping' by reclaiming the bedroom

Share0 shares

9 Snapchat opens talks with agencies ahead of UK push

Share0 shares

10 How CMO Mauricio Vergara is making Bacardi relevant, even after the ball drops

Share0 shares
How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0
Share January 03, 2017

1 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

To showcase innovation and good practice, Campaign is publishing the best case studies from the 2016 Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in association with Sky Media. EasyJet and Havas Helia triumphed in the Data Creativity category for their data-driven work on the airline's 20th anniversary.

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

2 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

4 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Digital Innovation Agency of the Year 2016: SapientRazorfish

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

9 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

10 Advertising Agency of the Year 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB

Share0 shares

Just published

Sloggi picks MullenLowe for global integrated account

Sloggi picks MullenLowe for global integrated account

10 female directors you should know

10 female directors you should know

The year ahead for radio: this 'dead medium' has never been so alive

The year ahead for radio: this 'dead medium' has never been so alive

Fiat Chrysler accused of breaking diesel emissions rules

Fiat Chrysler accused of breaking diesel emissions rules

Amazon to create 100,000 more jobs in US

Amazon to create 100,000 more jobs in US

More