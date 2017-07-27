You can finally ask Alexa to order you a pizza from Dominos in the UK

The skill was created by We Are Social and it allows customers with an Easy Order profile to place an order for their pizza by asking Amazon's Alexa voice service to "launch Domino's".

Domino’s AI personality, Dom, is also, reportedly on hand to respond to customer queries through the Echo with a "quirky, fun tone of voice that reflects Domino’s brand positioning".

However, Campaign has so far been unable to trigger the voice of Dom using an Echo Dot and has contacted We Are Social for comment.

Domino's has a reputation for inventing ways for customers to order pizza. From Dash buttons in 2015 to last year when the brand worked with We Are Social to launch @DomThePizzaBot which enables people to order pizzas via Facebook Messenger.

"The Amazon Echo is growing in popularity, as people continue to embrace the use of voice recognition technology in their homes," Hayley Tillson, senior digital marketing manager at Domino’s, said. "Ordering through the Echo gives our customers another way to get their hands on our pizzas quickly and efficiently at home, using latest technology."