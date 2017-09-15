Sam Burne James
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Finn's Bourn to lead comms at Advertising Association after Barber departs for Dentsu Aegis

Matt Bourn next month joins the Advertising Association as director of comms, after Ian Barber's move last month to a role at Dentsu Aegis Network.

Finn's Bourn to lead comms at Advertising Association after Barber departs for Dentsu Aegis

Barber, who joined the association in 2010 from Visa Europe, is now global head of corporate comms at Japan-based agency group Dentsu Aegis.

Dominic Shales, who left the agency Lexis when it merged into Text100 in June, has since been acting as interim comms director.

Bourn will join the association, reporting to chief executive Stephen Woodford, on 3 October. He sits alongside three other directors including director of public affairs Sue Eustace, who has been with the organisation for 14 years.

Bourn said: "Advertising is going through a period of dynamic change and I’m hugely excited to have the opportunity to be in a team working right at the heart of this change. Our advertising sector is a vital part of the UK, both socially and economically, and we must do everything we can to ensure it has the best possible environment to succeed and grow."

The association also recently appointed Hannah Vasdekys, formerly of Publicis Media, as head of content. She will work with Bourn. 

Bourn had been with Finn, one of the UK's largest PR firms outside of London, since last summer, setting up an office in the capital for the firm.

This article was first published on PRWeek

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Transformational tech is here, now

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago

Transformational tech is here, now

BRANDS
"We have to get out of our segments": Alison Lewis, global CMO, Johnson & Johnson

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago

"We have to get out of our segments": Alison Lewis, global CMO, Johnson & Johnson

MEDIA
Is Blockchain the answer to ad fraud?

Promoted

September 15, 2017

Is Blockchain the answer to ad fraud?

MEDIA
The Thinkboxes shortlist: July/August 2017

Promoted

September 15, 2017

The Thinkboxes shortlist: July/August 2017

MOST READ
TRENDING
WPP combines five brand and design agencies amid company restructure
Share September 14, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 WPP combines five brand and design agencies amid company restructure

Five WPP brand consultancies and design agencies, including Brand Union and The Partners, are being combined under a single brand.

Why creative people have lost their way

2 Why creative people have lost their way

This is the start of a new era for media agencies

3 This is the start of a new era for media agencies

Meet the brain behind Accenture Interactive's acquisition spree

4 Meet the brain behind Accenture Interactive's acquisition spree

Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

5 Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

6 Publicis London reinforces creative department with three overseas hirings

Share0 shares

7 Should advertisers be worried about Facebook's false audience figures?

Share0 shares

8 Naomi Campbell fronts karaoke squad for H&M ad campaign

Share0 shares

9 Absolut issues creative call to arms for a better world

Share0 shares

10 Guinness depicts real-life Los Angeles cowboys in stirring new ad

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Shares0

3 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

4 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

5 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

6 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

8 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

10 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares