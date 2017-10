Samsung: shortlisted for Campaign Big Awards

BBH London has been shortlisted for "School of Rio" for Samsung and "Delivering awesome" for Virgin Media.

AMV BBDO has also been shortlisted with "Beauty box" for BT Sport. The other agencies to make the cut are CHI & Partners with "The stuff matters: working from home" for TalkTalk; Saatchi & Saatchi with "Magenta unleashed" for Deutsche Telekom; and Who Wot Why with "The big swim" for GiffGaff.

The Campaign Big Awards take place on 29 November. For more details visit www.campaignbigawards.com