Gurjit Degun
Added 26 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Five takeaways from Campaign Underground

Selling emotional advertising, thinking about insights and ditching diversity programmes are some of the takeouts from this week's Campaign Underground.

Belinda Parmar: consider empathy over diversity
Belinda Parmar: consider empathy over diversity

The second event in the series was on the economics of emotion, and held in association with Total Media. For those of you who were unable to get a ticket, Campaign has collated five things the delegates learned.

Sell emotional advertising to the board

Cheryl Calverley, head of marketing at the AA, said the hardest thing facing marketers is convincing boards that emotional advertising sells.

She said: "At the AA we thought we were selling technical expertise to damsels in distress. When in reality our audience aren’t damsels in distress they are people who are in control of their lives."

So she came up with a plan to change the company's marketing strategy away from the practical details to focus on making an emotional connection with customers, and targeting people who are in control of their life.

Think about insights not research

When John Lewis transformed its customer strategy it realised that it needed to look at how consumers were behaving.

Chris Bates, head of CRM and digital marketing at John Lewis, said that had the retailer asked customers what they wanted from a loyalty programme they would have asked for discounts, but this does not fit with John Lewis’ "Never knowingly undersold" ethos.

So he looked at reasons why people like shopping at the store and decided to offer things that would encourage them to visit more often such as preview evenings and free treats such as cake and coffee.

He said: "[Start] out by being really clear on your target and their needs, it’s about being insight-led, not research."

Ditch diversity programmes

Companies need to consider the power of empathy, Belinda Parmar, the author and chief executive at The Empathy Business, explained. She said that conversations about diversity can divide people but if the focus switches to empathy it can bring them together.

She said: "I'm talking about the emotional impact that a company has on its people and society."

Parmar explained that several different drivers make companies empathic. "One of the key ones is empowerment. When you walk through your agency doors, do you feel that you are a master of your own destiny?" She also said authenticity and the feeling that you belong are factors of an empathic company.

Moreover, diversity schemes are not always effective. Parmar used the example of Google, which spent £255m on its diversity programme but failed to increase the proportion of African American employees and only increased the number of women in technical positions by 1%

Parmar encouraged businesses to rethink how they measure empathy among the workforce. For example, instead of questionnaires, Parmar suggested businesses should look at subtle clues such as the number of blind copies in emails, which shows "you have a culture of disempowerment and covering your back".

Make a lasting impression

Jane Bloomfield, head of marketing at Kantar Millward Brown, advised against marketing in the moment. "Just when people are in the moment of buying, that is when we are most distrustful, it’s when we start to compare features and prices.

"We have to be really careful about marketing in the moment because what people will go back to is that more implicit emotional feeling when it comes to brands."

Instead, she said that marketers should find a story that fits with their brand to create a lasting impression. That way, people will voluntarily remember the brand in the moment.

Embrace the power of a new perspective

Gawain Morrison, co-founder and chief executive at Sensum, which analyses data from wearable technology, explained that there are two aspects to how people feel: what they communicate about them and their internal body sensations such as heart rate and breathing.

Morrison said: "All of these things happen and no-one else has been able to see it until now because we have wearables. So who’s seeing it, who is getting the data, what are they doing with it? Your digital selves are now traded.

"All of this is important, and it’s very difficult to aggregate all of this but it’s where we’re going and it’s going to be very, very powerful and that’s why we have to be very, very careful."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

How will GDPR impact on marketing and advertising professionals?

Promoted

September 20, 2017

How will GDPR impact on marketing and advertising professionals?

MEDIA
Let's use TV to change minds, attitudes...even society

Promoted

September 19, 2017

Let's use TV to change minds, attitudes...even society

MEDIA
Transformational tech is here, now

Promoted

September 19, 2017

Transformational tech is here, now

BRANDS
"Transparency is keeping me up at night" Marc Pritchard

Promoted

September 19, 2017

"Transparency is keeping me up at night" Marc Pritchard

MOST READ
TRENDING
Why creative people have lost their way
Share September 18, 2017 David Kolbusz

1 Why creative people have lost their way

What better way to kick off Campaign's relaunch than with another think piece on the current failings of our industry, written by an embittered, pretentious creative who misses "the way things used to be"...

This is the start of a new era for media agencies

2 This is the start of a new era for media agencies

Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

3 Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

How Airbnb built its brand by telling the world not to travel

4 How Airbnb built its brand by telling the world not to travel

OMD Worldwide: names Florian Adamski (left) chief executive and Colin Gottlieb chairman

5 OMD Worldwide names Adamski as CEO and Gottlieb as chairman

6 Guinness depicts real-life Los Angeles cowboys in stirring new ad

Share0 shares

7 Sainsbury's shoots ad entirely with Snapchat Spectacles

Share0 shares

8 Fetch strikes back at Uber lawsuit and claims non-payment

Share0 shares

9 TBWA\London completes new management trio with Tate as CEO

Share0 shares

10 Publicis Groupe gives Steve King responsibility for entire UK business

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Shares0

4 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

5 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

6 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Share0 shares

7 Why creative people have lost their way

Share0 shares

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

10 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares