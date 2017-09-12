Nicola Kemp
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Five ways to improve your creative workflow

From declaring use of technology in meetings to breaking performance working habits, Nicola Kemp explores how to achieve the perfect creative workflow.

1.Embrace the notion work is a mindset not a place

If the Blackberry and its constant blinking light was a sign of the bloated inefficiencies of outdated ways of working, the new era of work could be defined by the wave of new flexible working spaces such as WeWork.

Ben Little, founder of Fearlessly Frank, says the notion every employee should work in the same place at the same time is the ultimate extravagance of time. He explains: "Everywhere we go we see people working in coffee shops or spaces like WeWork and it is fundamentally more fluid. In the creative sense efficiency is an idea which pushes a business forward, not hours spent at a desk."

Nick Turner, chief creative officer at SapientRazorfish, adds: "A key point to remember when trying to break out of performance working is that creatives should never be tied to a desk or a computer. Creatives should be able to work wherever allows them to optimise their creativity, as different experiences and environments inspire new ways of thinking and new ideas.

"Technology has freed us from being chained to an office; laptops, iPads, mobiles, cloud computing and connectivity encourage employees to work from anywhere in the world. Technology is therefore a productivity enabler, and should be used to help break ‘performance working’ habits, enhancing our creativity rather than impeding it."

2. Introduce boundaries

Attention is a scarce commodity and when executives are all too often "here but elsewhere", mistakes and overload are increasingly commonplace. "We declare our use of technology in meetings (for example if you’re using a laptop to take notes). Technology has brought great flexibility to our working lives but we need to be careful to protect our energy and time outside of work," says Antony Mayfield, chief executive and founder of Brilliant Noise.

3.Take the 70/20/10 approach

Robin Gadsby, CEO of Forever Beta, says that the only way to allow valuable time and headspace for creative thinking is to move from working at 100% efficiency or productivity to 70% which focuses on accountability, freeing up 30% for responsiveness and over-and-above thinking.

He explains: "At Forever Beta, we have adopted a 70/20/10 approach to how we work for our clients where 70% is focused on the essential, delivering against the brief, 20% on the evolutionary, adding additional value to the brief and 10% on the extraordinary, identifying and developing ideas that will revolutionise our client’s businesses."

4. Schedule in thinking time

"Protecting my calendar for time to ‘think and explore’ is crucial for creativity in this new world of work," says Gerard Crichlow, head of cultural Strategy at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO. "Exploring new exhibits at the Tate Modern across the road from our office sparks new concepts. Meeting movie executives and hearing about their upcoming slate of films opens new possibilities of collaborating and meeting publishers who know their audiences better than anyone else creates new relationships to leverage on behalf of brands in the future.   

"Creativity is about making connections and there’s no one tool that can do that better than we can. The faster we can make those connections and create worlds for people to get immersed in the faster we’ll innovate as an industry."

5. Embrace the power of your network

Harnessing the power of your network should be more than just about technology. Diana Tickell, CEO of NABS, warns that in the short term life is only going to get tougher for the CMO with pressures from all sides, a shift which she believes means it is vital to "build a great network around you to bounce ideas off and be a supportive team to each other".

She adds: "Don’t be afraid to talk. Find yourself a cheerleader and a coach. NABS know that even the most confident leaders have times when that confidence is at a low ebb and a personal reset might be necessary."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Share September 12, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Accenture Interactive claims it is building the first global "experience agency of record" and that it can cater for the needs of brands better than traditional agency holding companies.

Nespresso goes big on sustainability credentials in new global campaign

2 Nespresso goes big on sustainability credentials in new global campaign

Tesco Bank hires top Barclays marketer to replace Larcombe

3 Tesco Bank hires top Barclays marketer to replace Larcombe

WPP combines five brand and design agencies amid company restructure

4 WPP combines five brand and design agencies amid company restructure

Publicis London's new creatives (L-R): Porto, Bold, Bustani

5 Publicis London reinforces creative department with three overseas hirings

6 Meet the brain behind Accenture Interactive's acquisition spree

Share0 shares

7 Absolut issues creative call to arms for a better world

Share0 shares

8 Should advertisers be worried about Facebook's false audience figures?

Share0 shares

9 Naomi Campbell fronts karaoke squad for H&M ad campaign

Share0 shares

10 Adam & Eve's £110m earn-out deal puts a premium on cultural impact

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

4 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Shares0

5 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

6 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

10 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares