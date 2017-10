Carlsberg: two shortlisted entries

The agency received the nominations for "The Danish way" for Carlsberg UK, once in film and once as a campaign.

BBH has also been shortlisted for "Absolut equal love" for Absolut and Edelman has made the cut with "Open your world" for Heineken.

The Campaign Big Awards take place on Wednesday 29 November. For more details visit www.campaignbigawards.com