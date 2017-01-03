Ford sets the wheels of love in motion by putting Mustang on Tinder

Users of the dating app came across a photo of the car in their list of matches. When the profile was opened, the text "It’s the date you’ve been waiting for – Ford Mustang wants to take you on a blind date like no other" appeared.

Ten users that swiped right on the Mustang were paired up in blind dates that saw then hit the road in London, winding up at a retro drive-in movie. On the way, they were quizzed by comedian Jarred Christmas on a range of ice-breaking topics.

Derek Callow, vice president international, Tinder, said: "The Mustang forever changed the way that people think about American sports cars. Tinder has changed the way that people meet. It made sense for us to work together and spark some new connections."

The campaign was created and planned by WPP’s Blended Team for Ford and produced by Gaucho Productions.

Jim Farley, executive vice president and president, Europe Middle East and Africa, Ford Motor Company, added: "It’s got to be a good start to show up for a date in a Ford Mustang. It’s an iconic car with a built-in ability to turn heads."

Ford introduced the Mustag to the UK for the first time in 2015, with an ad featuring Jimi Hendrix track If 6 Was 9.