Simon Gwynn
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Ford sets the wheels of love in motion by putting Mustang on Tinder

Ford generated more than 1.5 million interactions with an a campaign on Tinder featuring its Mustang model.

Users of the dating app came across a photo of the car in their list of matches. When the profile was opened, the text "It’s the date you’ve been waiting for – Ford Mustang wants to take you on a blind date like no other" appeared.

Ten users that swiped right on the Mustang were paired up in blind dates that saw then hit the road in London, winding up at a retro drive-in movie. On the way, they were quizzed by comedian Jarred Christmas on a range of ice-breaking topics.

Derek Callow, vice president international, Tinder, said: "The Mustang forever changed the way that people think about American sports cars. Tinder has changed the way that people meet. It made sense for us to work together and spark some new connections."

The campaign was created and planned by WPP’s Blended Team for Ford and produced by Gaucho Productions.

Jim Farley, executive vice president and president, Europe Middle East and Africa, Ford Motor Company, added: "It’s got to be a good start to show up for a date in a Ford Mustang. It’s an iconic car with a built-in ability to turn heads."

Ford introduced the Mustag to the UK for the first time in 2015, with an ad featuring Jimi Hendrix track If 6 Was 9.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Share January 03, 2017

1 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

To showcase innovation and good practice, Campaign is publishing the best case studies from the 2016 Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in association with Sky Media. EasyJet and Havas Helia triumphed in the Data Creativity category for their data-driven work on the airline's 20th anniversary.

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

2 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Toyota targets hip young things with campaign for new model C-HR

3 Toyota targets hip young things with campaign for new model C-HR

Change4Life: following up its sugar tracking app with a food tracker app

4 Change4Life launches food tracker app in £6.3m campaign

Agencies win places on government's tactical campaigns roster

5 Agencies win places on government's tactical campaigns roster

6 Hearst Magazines UK restructures commercial team to sell across brands

Share0 shares

7 Lidl unveils 'Big on quality, Lidl on price' strapline ahead of campaign

Share0 shares

8 Cadbury starts Easter countdown already with first Creme Egg ad in four years

Share0 shares

9 London City Airport is in London - but Heathrow is not, ASA decides

Share0 shares

10 BT picks AnalogFolk for digital content

Share0 shares
Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0
Share March 24, 2016 Staff

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0

2 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

The best agency Christmas cards of 2016
Shares0

3 The best agency Christmas cards of 2016

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

4 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

5 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

6 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

Share0 shares

7 Digital Innovation Agency of the Year 2016: SapientRazorfish

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

10 Advertising Agency of the Year 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB

Share0 shares

Just published

Minister denies lack of govt support for tech start-ups

Minister denies lack of govt support for tech start-ups

Ford sets the wheels of love in motion by putting Mustang on Tinder

Ford sets the wheels of love in motion by putting Mustang on Tinder

Specsavers returns to TV in extremely French ad

Specsavers returns to TV in extremely French ad

Guardian's Greenslade to stop writing media blog

Guardian's Greenslade to stop writing media blog

Regulating election advertising: get the frack on with it

Regulating election advertising: get the frack on with it

More