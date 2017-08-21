Former BHS boss Dominic Chappell to be prosecuted over retailer's collapse

Chappell's company, Retail Acquisitions, bought the high street chain in 2015 for £1, from Arcadia owner Sir Philip Green.

The business went into administration last April and after some attempts to rescue it, shut down in June, leading to the loss of 11,000 jobs.

Chappell is being charged with failing to provide information and documents the Pensions Regulator requested during its investigation into the sale of the company.

Its collapse led to deficit of £571m in the BHS pension scheme. In February, Green agreed to hand over £363m in cash to rescue the scheme. Green had previously been accused by MPs of leaving the business "on life support".