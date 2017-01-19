Former Guardian sales chief Tim Gentry joins Videology

Tim Gentry: joins Videology

Based in London, Gentry has been appointed senior vice-president, advertiser and agency, EMEA, at Videology. He reports to EMEA managing director Jana Eisenstein and will lead a team of 40 people.

From early March, he will be part of Videology’s EMEA leadership team, responsible for overseeing the company’s existing agency and advertiser clients across Europe, while also helping with new business.

Gentry left the Guardian as global revenue director in September. He led the newsbrand’s display advertising business worldwide, overseeing teams in the UK, US and Australia.

Previously, he was revenue director between 2012 and 2014, having been promoted from other commercial roles since 2003. During his time at the Guardian he is credited with leading the business through transformations such as merging print and digital sales and creating a publisher-side programmatic sales team.

Eisenstein said: "Tim’s pedigree in developing and delivering progressive market-leading digital solutions, aligned with his deep industry experience, extensive client relationships, and outstanding thought leadership, makes him remarkably well-suited to lead Videology EMEA toward our next phase of growth."