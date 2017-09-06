Simon Gwynn
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Former M&S multichannel boss Wade-Gery joins John Lewis board

Laura Wade-Gery, executive director of multichannel at Marks & Spencer until last September, has joined the board of rival retailer John Lewis as a non-executive director.

Former M&S multichannel boss Wade-Gery joins John Lewis board

Wade-Gery, above, is also a non-executive director for British Land and a member of the government’s digital advisory board.

Charlie Mayfield, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said: "[Wade-Gery] brings a wealth of experience in business and retailing. She will build on the strength and depth of the John Lewis Partnership board."

Wade-Gery was due to return to work from maternity leave when it was announced last September that she would be leaving M&S.

She joined M&S in July 2011 after 11 years at Tesco, where she had been chief executive of Tesco.com since 2003.

At the time of leaving M&S, Wade-Gery, said: "I’ve been away from the business for a year now, and that time has seen some significant changes in both my personal life and in the business. I concluded that the time was right to move on from M&S."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Intowow's new tech serves latency-free VPAID content for the first time.

Promoted

September 06, 2017

Video ad-serving that might actually work: the new app reality

AGENCY
Going Underground: humans crave emotion, but do they buy it?

Promoted

September 04, 2017

Going Underground: humans crave emotion, but do they buy it?

BRANDS
Four essentials for fast-turnaround research

Promoted

September 04, 2017

Four essentials for fast-turnaround research

MEDIA
'Absolute desire to purchase' is the perfect made-up metric: Disney's CMO Anna Hill

Promoted

September 03, 2017

'Absolute desire to purchase' is the perfect made-up metric: Disney's CMO Anna Hill

MOST READ
TRENDING
WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency
Share September 06, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency

Wavemaker will be the name of the WPP agency formed by the merger of MEC and Maxus.

Barclays poised to move £60m media account to Omnicom from WPP's Maxus

2 Barclays poised to move £60m media account to Omnicom from WPP's Maxus

Digital Mavericks 2017: Alternative portraits of success

3 Digital Mavericks 2017: Alternative portraits of success

The secret to great creative is...account people?

4 The secret to great creative is...account people?

Marmite gene testing could prove whether you're born to 'love it or hate it'

5 Marmite gene testing could prove whether you're born to 'love it or hate it'

6 Your career is a collective effort

Share0 shares

7 100 Years of Ads: Best Campaigns for Social Good

Share0 shares

8 Warning lights are flashing amber about UK ad market

Share0 shares

9 O2 runs 'broken' billboards to show off screen replacement offer

Share0 shares

10 Sainsbury's Tu launches new brand position 'Be you' in first campaign by Portas

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

3 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

4 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

5 Job description: Campaign manager

6 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

8 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

9 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 Moneysupermarket.com pays homage to Dirty Dancing in latest spot from Mother

Share0 shares