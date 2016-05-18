John Tylee
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Former Ogilvy & Mather chief Archie Pitcher dies

Archie Pitcher, one of adland's most respected elder statesmen and former Ogilvy & Mather president whose career spanned more than half a century, has died aged 88.

Pitcher at the HAT's 40th anniversary event last October (Credit: Sarah Hazell, Geometry Global)
Pitcher at the HAT's 40th anniversary event last October (Credit: Sarah Hazell, Geometry Global)

Pitcher's family said he died peacefully in Chelsea and Westminster Hospital yesterday (9 February).

His passing sparked a host of tributes to a man who attracted enormous affection across an industry in which he worked for 54 years. "Nobody ever had a bad word to say about Archie," Annette King, the UK Ogilvy & Mather group chief executive said. "He was a classic, a gentleman of the old school."

Pitcher’s involvement with the industry extended well beyond O&M where he is remembered as the leader of the team that successfully pitched for the Ford of Britain account in the early 70s – a piece of business the agency still handles.

He also enjoyed a long association with the International Advertising Association, having served as its world president and, subsequently, the executive director of its UK chapter for 11 years. He played a key role in organising the IAA’s world congress in London in 2000.

Pitcher also enjoyed a long association with the History of Advertising Trust, having served as its treasurer from 1982 to 2013 when he was appointed vice-president emeritus.

He was a recipient of the Mackintosh Medal, the Advertising Association’s highest honour, awarded for "outstanding personal and public service to advertising" and was awarded a CBE in 1986 for his work with the CAM Foundation.

Pitcher entered advertising in 1948 after service with the RAF in the Far East and joined the then Mather & Crowther in 1953 as a traffic controller, the day after he got married at St Bride’s Church in Fleet Street.

"The business was constrained by rationing," he later recalled. "Production was still largely under government control, there was a newsprint shortage and agencies were lucky to get a four-inch double column space."

He was hired by Francis Ogilvy, the agency’s managing director and David Ogilvy’s elder brother. Some years later Pitcher was to work with David on the Schweppes account.

As a board account director he led the teams on the National Dairy Council’s "Drinka Pinta Milka Day advertising as well as the UK Tea Council’s "Join the tea set" and the COI’s Green Cross Man road safety campaign.

Before retiring as the O&M president in 1988, Pitcher built a reputation for never taking himself too seriously. At one staff Christmas party he had himself lowered from the ceiling dressed as a fairy. At another, he lived up to his "Tubby" nickname by going on stage to join in with a Roly-Poly style dance troupe.

"Archie was such a bundle of fun," Angus Grieve, one of his account directors at O&M and who later succeeded him as the IAA’s UK executive director, said.

Pitcher was "truly one of the greats of the ad business," said Graham Hinton, HAT’s chairman. 

Hinton added: "He has always given himself heart and soul to whatever he has been involved in – whether at O&M, the IAA or HAT where we benefitted from his enthusiasm for protecting our heritage and inspiring young creative talent. Above all else, he will be remembered simply for being a lovely and charming man."

Pitcher is survived by his son, two daughters and two granddaughters. A family funeral is likely to be followed by a memorial service at a later date.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
M/SIX snatches Sainsbury's £100m media in shock for PHD
Share Added 43 hours ago Gideon Spanier

1 M/SIX snatches Sainsbury's £100m media in shock for PHD

M/SIX has won Sainsbury's estimated £100m media account in a shock move, dealing a major blow to PHD, which has held the supermarket's business for 22 years.

Megyn Kelly to fix nonexistent problem at 'Today'

2 Megyn Kelly to fix nonexistent problem at 'Today'

Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

3 Find out who is in Campaign's Power 100 2016

The story behind Michelin's last-minute Super Bowl spot

4 The story behind Michelin's last-minute Super Bowl spot

The media makers: Meet the new breed of media agency leaders

5 The media makers: Meet the new breed of media agency leaders

6 Super Bowl 2017: the star brands of this year's ads

Share0 shares

7 Pamela Anderson subverts Valentine's Day in Coco de Mer ad

Share0 shares

8 Karmarama follows acquisition by Accenture with appointment of experience chiefs

Share0 shares

9 See the 2nd half of 84 Lumber's Super Bowl ad

Share0 shares

10 Brands accused of funding terror groups through online ads

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency
Shares0

4 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Shares0

5 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

10 Planning in the wild: How Ogilvy planners are getting out to connect with real people

Share0 shares

Just published

Power 100 Party: This is the greatest time to be a marketer, says Unilever's Keith Weed

Power 100 Party: This is the greatest time to be a marketer, says Unilever's Keith Weed

Watch: Top marketers discuss their biggest challenges at Campaign's Power 100 party

Watch: Top marketers discuss their biggest challenges at Campaign's Power 100 party

Former Ogilvy & Mather chief Archie Pitcher dies

Former Ogilvy & Mather chief Archie Pitcher dies

Ex-MRM Meteorite duo launch in-house creative consultancy

Ex-MRM Meteorite duo launch in-house creative consultancy

News Corp plans to launch ad network amid $200m loss

News Corp plans to launch ad network amid $200m loss

More