Former Paddy Power marketing boss Thompson joins Yopa

Thompson: takes up new role next month

Thompson, who takes up the role in May, arrives from drinks company C&C Group, the owner of Magners and Tennents, where he has been interim chief marketing officer since last September. He joined Paddy Power in May 2015, but left last April, after the brand merged with Betfair.

He was at O2 and Telefonica from 2007 to 2014, holding a series of roles including global director of business innovation, while acting as founder, early-stage chief marketing officer and board member of Giffgaff, the company’s virtual network.

Daniel Attia, chief marketing officer of Yopa, said: "We are delighted to welcome Gav to the team. His customer-centric approach aligns perfectly with our values, and his vision and experience are second to none – and just what we need as we embark on the next stage of our growth."

Thompson said: "Yopa are a brand and a business going places. Their vision to disrupt the commoditised world of estate agency is as exciting as it is ambitious.

"The opportunity to help them on their journey to become an admired and powerful consumer-focused brand is the perfect next role for me. Dan and the team are a formidable force and I can’t wait to get cracking."