Forward Media's Cox joins Above & Beyond

Ed Cox is leaving Forward Media as managing director to join indie creative agency Above & Beyond in the newly-created role of media partner.

Cox: leaving Havas Media Group after six years
Cox is leaving Havas Media Group after six years, having joined Arena Media as head of digital in 2011, before becoming managing director in 2015 for Forward Media, the agency set up to manage the O2 media business.

At Arena he led data-rich accounts for Tesco Bank, LG and Next, before taking the reins at Forward, where he set up Havas Media’s newest media offering, Fullsix Media, last year.

The appointment follows Above & Beyond’s recruitment in May of creatives Ben da Costa and Nathalie Gordon, as the agency looks to break down the barriers between advertising and other entertainment and communications channels. 

Cox will report to Zaid Al-Zaidy, partner and chief executive of Above & Beyond.

Al-Zaidy said: "[Cox] brings with him an amazing pedigree in media, digital and data that will help ensure our ideas connect with audiences in meaningful and effective ways."

Asked if Cox would be directly replaced, a Havas Media Group spokeswoman said: "Matt Adams [UK & Ireland group chief executive] continues to oversee all the agency brands across the business, of which Forward is an incredibly important part. 

