Freelance Survey: Have your say and win £150 Amazon voucher

Complete the 2017 Major Players Freelance Survey to receive a free copy of the Freelance Market Report and a chance to win £150 Amazon voucher

Are freelancers valued highly enough? Is the gig economy changing the way freelancers work? And is there enough talent to meet the demands of employers? Nearly half of creative workers in the creative industries (47%) are freelance, compared with 15% across the workforce as a whole. Many are attracted to higher rates of pay and the opportunity to be their own boss. However, late payment and unpaid work are just some of the challenges freelancers can face.

What are the biggest benefits and challenges for employers and freelancers? What could employers and recruitment consultancies do to better support freelancers’ careers? The Major Players Freelance Survey will uncover all this and more.

The survey is now open and welcomes responses from freelancers, permanent employees and employers who hire freelancers.

How is freelancing working out for you?

If you are a freelancer, the survey gives you the chance to tell us about the benefits and challenges you experience, and the report will enable you to benchmark your daily rate with others in your industry. Questions include:

  • Why did you decide to work as a freelancer?
  • What could employers and recruitment consultancies to do better support your career?
  • How much downtime do you have?
  • Has your daily rate increased or decreased in the last year?

If you’re permanent, would you be better off going freelance?

If you are a permanent employee, perhaps thinking of going freelance, the report will give you an insight into the benefits and challenges you’re likely to face, what daily rate you can expect, the most popular industries to work in and much more.

Hiring freelancers?

If you’re an employer that hires freelancers, the survey gives you the chance to state why, when, whether you plan to continue doing so and why. The report will give you insights into the plans of other employers when it comes to hiring freelancers and how you rate the quality of work compared with permanent staff.

Allison Upton, marketing director at Major Players, comments: "Here at Major Players we work with freelancers across the creative industries and have become increasingly aware of the need to embrace and support both the employers that hire them and the freelancers themselves.

"We hope our Freelance Market Survey will uncover useful insights into how best we can support freelancers' careers and offer a benchmark for the wider industry."

To thank you for your help, Major Players will send you a free copy of the report and enter you into a prize draw to win £150 Amazon voucher.

Click here to start the survey.

