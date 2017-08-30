Omar Oakes
Galaxy dumps Audrey Hepburn ads for stressed working woman

Galaxy, the Mars chocolate brand, has ended its four-year run of ads starring a digital Audrey Hepburn in favour of a global campaign featuring a "modern" professional woman who faces the stresses of working life.

A 30-second ad to launch the new brand positioning launches on 3 September, created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO for Mars Chocolate UK, which has launched the work in collaboration with the Mars marketing team in North America. 

It features the actor Jade Anouka, who Mars describes as a "representation of an empowered woman in a hectic world".

The spot is certainly a hectic affair compared to the laid back, nostalgic ads Galaxy has produced since 2013, in which a CGI version of Audrey Hepburn enjoys a chocolate bar in the salubrious Amalfi Coast.

Anouka is seen sitting on a train when a mysterious blue bird lands on the table in front of her – in a clear nod to Twitter – to signify the endless stream of social media feeds on her smartphone.

She follows the bird into the next carriage where she is confronted by thousands of notes with to-do lists and other reminders, and she then falls into a further car where she is surrounded by 3D spheres as if she is now in a video game. 

Eventually she snaps out of her fantasy and resolves to put down her phone and instead relax by eating a Galaxy chocolate bar. 

Michelle Oliver, vice-president of marketing at Mars Chocolate UK, explained the change as being consistent with the brand’s history of "encouraging women to pursue pleasure". 

She said: "‘Thought train’ is the next stage of this journey. A strong female icon has always been at the heart of the Galaxy story and our new heroine, Jade Anouka, is no different. She is a representation of the modern day, empowered woman and we hope that through this ad, our audience will be able to identify with the symbolic world she finds herself in.

"The Galaxy brand has a long history of encouraging women to pursue pleasure  whether that’s a moment to really enjoy your favourite chocolate or a decision to put yourself first for once."

