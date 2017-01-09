Matthew Chapman
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Geometry poaches RPM's Tom Moore to head up shopper marketing

Geometry Global has appointed RPM's Tom Moore to the newly-created position of head of shopper marketing.

Geometry Global has hired Tom Moore
Geometry Global has hired Tom Moore

Moore will leave his role at RPM, where as business director he led shopper marketing on the M&S, Diageo, and Britvic accounts, to take up the role at Geometry on 6 February.

He will report into Geometry’s UK chief executive Sarah Todd and oversee a team of 15 people.

Geometry has created the new role to lead the growing shopper marketing unit that has burgeoned over the last year after it was awarded global business from GlaxoSmithKline, Coca-Cola, Danone and Unilever.

This coincided with domestic wins from GSK, Danone and Unilever.

Moore has 14 years of agency experience with a particular focus on shopper marketing and experiential.

He has worked across FMCG and drinks, retail, technology and sports brands.

Moore said Geometry’s scale and ambition played a role in him deciding to join the agency at a time when "shopper marketing, e-commerce and retail has moved to the top table". 

Moore will work across all Geometry's clients, which include Emirates, HSBC and the Royal British Legion. 

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Tesco launches 'love stories' quality food campaign
Share January 09, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 Tesco launches 'love stories' quality food campaign

Tesco's new brand campaign aims to promote the supermarket giant's food quality credentials by introducing "food love stories" each month.

Ad sales director disqualified for ten years

2 Ad sales director disqualified for ten years

What's next for Saatchi & Saatchi after Senior's departure

3 What's next for Saatchi & Saatchi after Senior's departure

James Wildman: poised to quit Trinity Mirror

4 James Wildman poised to quit Trinity Mirror to head Hearst UK

Robert Senior steps down from Saatchi & Saatchi

5 Robert Senior steps down from Saatchi & Saatchi

6 Scooby-Doo fronts Halifax's latest ad

Share0 shares

7 What CES really means for advertising

Share0 shares

8 Ikea invites people to 'win at sleeping' by reclaiming the bedroom

Share0 shares

9 How CMO Mauricio Vergara is making Bacardi relevant, even after the ball drops

Share0 shares

10 Snapchat opens talks with agencies ahead of UK push

Share0 shares
How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0
Share January 03, 2017

1 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

To showcase innovation and good practice, Campaign is publishing the best case studies from the 2016 Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in association with Sky Media. EasyJet and Havas Helia triumphed in the Data Creativity category for their data-driven work on the airline's 20th anniversary.

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

2 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

4 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Digital Innovation Agency of the Year 2016: SapientRazorfish

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

9 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

10 Advertising Agency of the Year 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB

Share0 shares

Just published

Geometry poaches RPM's Tom Moore to head up shopper marketing

Geometry poaches RPM's Tom Moore to head up shopper marketing

Condé Nast's long-serving MD Coleridge to step down

Condé Nast's long-serving MD Coleridge to step down

Guardian US boss Eamonn Store to leave

Guardian US boss Eamonn Store to leave

Protein World signs up Khloé Kardashian to 'empower' young women

Protein World signs up Khloé Kardashian to 'empower' young women

Uber teams up with Man Utd to offer match day content to fans

Uber teams up with Man Utd to offer match day content to fans

More