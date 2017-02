Highways England

The pitch was open to agencies on the government’s old roster, including incumbent Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

Over the course of the two-year contract, George & Dragon will help the government change behaviour to reduce the number of deaths and seriously injured on the roads in England.

The agency’s first work is due to be released before Easter.

The government began to revamp its rosters last year, and announced the changes in December 2016 and January this year.