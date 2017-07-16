A giant Game of Thrones tapestry is the centre of Tourism Ireland's campaign

The campaign by Publicis London features a 77-metre long Bayeux-style tapestry that illustrates famous moments from Game of Thrones.

It will be woven by hand from a single piece of linen supplied by Thomas Ferguson Irish Linen in Banbridge, one of the last surviving linen mills in Northern Ireland, and incorporating textiles from the show’s production.

Tourism Ireland will unveil new sections of the tapestry on social media ahead of each episode from the seventh series. A Northern Ireland Game of Thrones Tapestry app will allow fans to zoom in on the tapestry, share scenes with friends and build a holiday itinerary for Northern Ireland.

The tapestry will also include a cameo from a celebrity appearing in the new series, but Publicis would not say if that would be Ed Sheeran, who was in the first episode.

The finished product will be displayed at the Ulster Museum in Belfast.

Josh Norbury created the work at Publicis London. Carat handled media planning and buying.

The tapestry follows Tourism Ireland’s "Door of Thrones" in 2016, which had hand-crafted custom doors depicting episodes from Game of Thrones’ sixth season installed across Northern Ireland.

The campaign won gold and silver Lions at Cannes and was Campaign’s top outdoor ad last year.