Giffgaff makes a splash with epic new ad

Giffgaff has launched a major new ad - a 90-second spot from Who Wot Why's Sean Thompson, Matt Gooden and Ben Walker.

Giffgaff: launched new ad by Who Wot Why
"The big swim" stars a woman who goes on a magical trip through space before returning to her partner with a splash in an attempt to demonstrate that Giffgaff customers are both "free to go" and "free to stay". It launched online today and will première on TV during Channel 4's The Last Leg on Friday. Sixty-, 30- and ten-second spots will follow and be supported by radio, out-of-home and social media activity.

Giffgaff brand director Tom Rainsford and head of advertising Abi Pearl awarded Who Wot Why the brief after a pitch that followed a "chance" meeting with Walker.

Rainsford said: "We have always been a disruptive and market-challenging brand, and our creative output continues to show this. We consistently challenge ourselves with our creative approach and foster a creative team of exceptional talent, which has produced this latest defining work.

"Our campaigns continue to punch above their weight, showing people there is a better way to do mobile, in a noisy market, full of goliath brands".

Giffgaff introduced a new agency model in 2015 based on working with agencies and individuals on a case-by-case basis rather than partnering a lead creative agency.

Thompson directed the spot through Dark Energy Films. Post-production was by The Mill with sound by Wave Studios.

Thompson said: "I chose to use model making, enhanced by CGI, to give handmade charm and epic scale. The space station and Mars Rover were handcrafted in London and were delivered to the sets in South Africa, where the art department designed the full-size space station's nose and the lunar and Mars surfaces. The models were hand-puppeteered on-set.

"We cast an actress with wirework skills honed on a martial arts movie. She had to have the core strength to be able to hang suspended from a crane at the pool location, in the studio and work freely underwater.

Thompson, Gooden and Walker launched Who Wot Why last year after previously working together at Wieden & Kennedy on award-winning activity for Honda, including "Cog" and "Grrr", which won the Film Grand Prix at Cannes.

Who Wot Why has worked on a film for Sky Sports Fantasy Football and a full-length documentary with Irvine Welsh on the closure of Fabric nightclub, and has other projects in development.

Walker said: "Our ambition at Who Wot Why is to break rules and do things differently. This creates a tension that is compelling. When would a brand ever talk about people being free to leave them or defy the law of gravity, for that matter? We like to think that the resulting film puts a little flag on the moon for our philosophy."

