Maisie McCabe
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Gillian Anderson and Nicola Adams join to push for mental health cure

MQ, the mental health research charity, has launched a star-studded campaign featuring actor Gillian Anderson and boxer Nicola Adams to encourage people to give a **** about mental health.

The campaign, created by Pablo, kicked off with TV ad that premiered during The Undateables this evening. The spot, voiced by actor Anna Friel, aims to compare MQ’s quest to cure mental health problems with advances such as space exploration and the fall of the Berlin wall.

As the ad draws to a close Friel says, "We swear to take it on if you swear to help," before directing viewers to the MQ website for more information.

At Pablo the campaign was written by Tim Snape and Neal Colyer and art directed by James Newport. The TV ad was directed by Greg Brunkalla through Stink. Media was by The Village.

MQ is particularly looking to develop research and treatments to support young people following research that found on average three children in each class room will have diagnosable mental illness.

Cynthia Joyce, chief executive at MQ said: "Enough is enough. Too many young people are experiencing the frustration, pain and uncertainty of mental illness. It is not an inevitable part of life. And it is certainly not acceptable.

"The current state of mental health treatment would simply never be accepted for a physical condition. Through research can we get to grips with this growing crisis in young people's mental health – and build progress towards much-needed hope for everyone affected.

"So the ‘We swear’ campaign aims to make it clear that radical change is needed right now and asks the public to show they ‘give a s**t’ by swearing to take on mental illness."

Anderson and Adams, as well as Melanie C and TV presenters Julia Bradbury and Cherry Healey, star in the accompanying print, outdoor and digital campaign shot by Matt Holyoak.

The dramatic black and white photos are accompanied by the text, "Mental illness in young people. Thinking nothing can be done is utter ****".

The campaign will be extended next week when MQ will encourage people to support the initiative by creating their own version of the posters and share them on social media with the hashtag #WeSwear.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
10 female directors you should know
Share January 13, 2017 Andy Fowler

1 10 female directors you should know

After pledging to include a female director in every three-way pitch, Brothers and Sisters' Andy Fowler names the ones to watch.

What's next for Saatchi & Saatchi after Senior's departure

2 What's next for Saatchi & Saatchi after Senior's departure

The year ahead for radio: this 'dead medium' has never been so alive

3 The year ahead for radio: this 'dead medium' has never been so alive

David Kolbusz: 2017 must see a return to genuine creativity

4 David Kolbusz: 2017 must see a return to genuine creativity

Robert Senior steps down from Saatchi & Saatchi

5 Robert Senior steps down from Saatchi & Saatchi

6 James Wildman poised to quit Trinity Mirror to head Hearst UK

Share0 shares

7 Santander turns to user generated content in multi-channel campaign

Share0 shares

8 Lucky Generals in Omnicom talks

Share0 shares

9 Snapchat opens talks with agencies ahead of UK push

Share0 shares

10 CES 2017: A glimpse into the future of marketing

Share0 shares
Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0
Share January 04, 2017 Brittaney Kiefer

1 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Maltesers has launched a billboard in London written entirely in Braille as it continues its efforts to better represent disability in advertising.

How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0

2 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

4 Job Description: Creative director

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

5 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

8 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

9 Red Bull was most shared video brand of 2016

Share0 shares

10 CES 2017: A glimpse into the future of marketing

Share0 shares

Just published

Daily Mail pulls out of joint newspaper ad sales initiative Project Rio

Daily Mail pulls out of joint newspaper ad sales initiative Project Rio

67 agencies named on government's tactical roster

67 agencies named on government's tactical roster

Watch: Magnus Djaba on how his global role at Saatchi & Saatchi will be different

Watch: Magnus Djaba on how his global role at Saatchi & Saatchi will be different

BT 'declares war' on nuisance calls with launch of Call Protect service

BT 'declares war' on nuisance calls with launch of Call Protect service

Watch: Piccadilly Lights switch off for months of redevelopment

Watch: Piccadilly Lights switch off for months of redevelopment

More