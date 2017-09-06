Givenchy launches new ecommerce platform

Keller joined the brand in May, having previously been creative director at Chloé.

Visitors to the site, created by R/GA London, are greeted with images from Keller’s first campaign for Givenchy, "Transformation seduction", shot by photographer Steven Meisel.

The site contains news, features and real-time access to fashion shows before, during and after the event.

As users browse the collections on the site, photo galleries appear illustrating how items were shown in runway and shot for look-books, how celebrities wore them and how they were styled for still-life images.

The brand is also launching a poster campaign in London, Paris, Milan and New York featuring a dedicated URL, at which fans can enter a lottery to win one of three invitations to the Givenchy read-to-wear show in Paris on 1 October.