Chris Clarke
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

We should be glad TfL has the moral backbone Uber supporters lack

The response to Transport for London's decision not to renew Uber's licence is a vignette for our times.

Uber: has lost its London licence
Uber: has lost its London licence

In a woeful simplification of the issues, legions of people including 500,000 signatories to an online petition mistake TfL’s position as being anti-innovation. Without doubt, there are black cab drivers, who like Trump’s miners yearn for the past, but there are enlightened pro-innovation voices who respect TfL for standing up to the powerful interests behind Uber.

What we are seeing here is the emergence of a better understanding of disruptive technology. Uber’s travails are in many ways a brand issue, which stems from bad practice and an obvious nastiness that surrounded the ex-chief executive Travis Kalanick. They have exposed themselves as the black hat cowboy of disruption, and no public body can be seen to endorse their gunslinging ways, without turning back the clock of consumer and employee rights to the 1930s.

Uber is a bad company, which has proved less capable of hiding its disregard for people than some of its peers. Despite the mask of utopian customer-centricity, the purpose of too many disruptors is to enrich the founders and backers first. Beyond that, it’s to create value for consumers by removing humans from process. And you could argue they do this because they are designed by socially awkward men who see people as an inconvenience to be overcome.

Those who value human kindness are angry at TfL for potentially killing the jobs of 40,000 people at short notice. Their anger should be directed at Uber itself whose total disregard for the rights of its drivers is hard coded into the business model. The drivers after all are simply a tool to collect the data necessary to power a future without them.

Those signing the petition to keep Uber, may have convinced themselves they care for the drivers, but what they really want is impossibly cheap cabs. They are fools to think this market breaking pricing structure will continue when the rest of the market has been driven away. Uber, like many tech businesses, is not what Adam Smith had in mind. Its artificially low prices are like the free heroin given by a dealer, its presence is not appropriate competition but, the efforts of powerful group of financiers to take over the entire business of mobility.

This lack of any kind of moral anchor, or wider social purpose is what’s driven Uber to this apparent cul-de-sac. Getting out of it will require some retrospective injection of purpose into this Tamburlaine of a company.

The taxi business needed to be disrupted. London’s black cabs are no longer fit for purpose and need reform. But it’s not Uber’s right to move so fast the thing it breaks is passenger safety and workers rights. Let’s hope Lyft hurries up and comes to London. It will clean up with an approach that – like other positive disruptors such as Airbnb – bakes values into the business model. Even if they don’t, London’s stance might give us a kinder more responsible Uber, and if it does, then this excellent service will be welcome on London’s streets.

For now though, we can look at those 500,000 signatures and feel glad TfL has the moral backbone those signatories lack. The tragedy here is not the loss of a ride across town for the price of two pints, it’s that 40,000 drivers have become the victim of Uber’s excesses long before the robots could replace them. The likely outcome is concessions from Uber, and a chance for them to be about more than their own dominance. Without that Uber is over.

Chris Clarke is the chief creative officer, international at DigitasLBi.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Navigating influence in a post-truth world

Promoted

Added 11 hours ago

Navigating influence in a post-truth world

How will GDPR impact on marketing and advertising professionals?

Promoted

September 20, 2017

How will GDPR impact on marketing and advertising professionals?

MEDIA
Let's use TV to change minds, attitudes...even society

Promoted

September 19, 2017

Let's use TV to change minds, attitudes...even society

MEDIA
Transformational tech is here, now

Promoted

September 19, 2017

Transformational tech is here, now

MOST READ
TRENDING
TBWA\London completes new management trio with Tate as CEO
Share September 21, 2017 Brittaney Kiefer

1 TBWA\London completes new management trio with Tate as CEO

TBWA\London has brought on Sara Tate as chief executive as the agency rounds off its new management line-up.

Sainsbury's shoots ad entirely with Snapchat Spectacles

2 Sainsbury's shoots ad entirely with Snapchat Spectacles

Fetch strikes back at Uber lawsuit and claims non-payment

3 Fetch strikes back at Uber lawsuit and claims non-payment

Making Tesco great again

4 Making Tesco great again

We should be glad TfL has the moral backbone Uber supporters lack

5 We should be glad TfL has the moral backbone Uber supporters lack

6 Uber sues Dentsu's Fetch Media for 'fake clicks'

Share0 shares

7 John Lewis pioneers Facebook's 360 shoppable ad

Share0 shares

8 'No room for assholes': how Sara Tate plans to revitalise TBWA\London

Share0 shares

9 Barclaycard TV ad encourages wannabe hobbyists to spend money and 'start today'

Share0 shares

10 Uber loses licence in London

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

3 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

4 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Why creative people have lost their way
Shares0

5 Why creative people have lost their way

6 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Share0 shares

7 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Share0 shares

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

10 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares