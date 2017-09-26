Godiva creates sensory chocolate banquet































The company is working with Gingerline, which has created three chocolate courses as part of an event that incorporates smells, textures, movement and sound.

The dinner is inspired by the range of chocolates in the masterpieces collection, including dark chocolate ganache hearts, milk chocolate hazelnut oysters and milk chocolate caramel lions.

Sarah Horowitz, head of marketing – chocolate at Pladis UK, said: "The launch of our new Godiva Masterpieces range into supermarkets like Sainsbury’s is a way for us to bring everyday luxury, and our incredible chocolate experiences, to a new audience – showing them that chocolate never felt so good.

"In a similar fashion, having our tickets for The Godiva Masterpiece Banquet available to win through our public ballot opens up this unique opportunity to attend this incredible dining experience to everyone."

The event is on this week and people can apply for tickets through Godiva’s Facebook page.

Suz Mountfort, Gingerline's co-founder, added: "Modern artistry comes in all forms, whether it’s through creating a painting, a fabulous plate of food, a chocolate sculpture or using sound, movement and taste to take people out of the everyday. This dinner will assemble a wondrous palette of modern art forms."