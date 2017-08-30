Going Underground: humans crave emotion, but do they buy it?

Brands crave more from consumers. Laughter, tears, loyalty – they want a real connection. So much that many are building strategies, crafting creative and risking ROI with emotive storytelling front of mind.

But how do emotions influence consumers to change buying behaviour? If an ad evokes a tear, does it really result in a purchase? How does the modern marketer measure this influence… and how far is too far?

Campaign's anti-conference Underground is back – the second edition is untangling the economics of emotion in advertising. "The Economics of Emotion", takes place at Proud Camden, a horse hospital-turned-bustling bar, on 20 September.

In partnership with behavioural agency Total Media, we'll investigate whether we can ease the friction between analytics and emotion – and turn intangible emotions into tangible results. A set of behavioural leaders and non-traditional speakers will provide eye-opening insights against a backdrop of unusual and extraordinary activities.

Tom Laranjo, managing director at Total Media says: "Emotions play an intrinsic part in the decision-making process: people make decisions emotionally and then rationalise them logically."

"The purpose of ads is to influence consumers and the mood they are in has a massive impact on how they process information and make decisions. As such marketers need to take a holistic approach and consider not just who will be viewing their ad, but their audiences’ likely emotional state when they do, as it can impact whether they remember or like the ad, what message they take from the ad and their immediate response to the ad."

