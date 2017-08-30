Promoted
Total Media
Georganna Simpson
Added 54 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Going Underground: humans crave emotion, but do they buy it?

Campaign Underground's next event asks if emotional marketing really drives business...

Going Underground: humans crave emotion, but do they buy it?

Brands crave more from consumers. Laughter, tears, loyalty – they want a real connection. So much that many are building strategies, crafting creative and risking ROI with emotive storytelling front of mind.

But how do emotions influence consumers to change buying behaviour? If an ad evokes a tear, does it really result in a purchase? How does the modern marketer measure this influence… and how far is too far?

Campaign’s anti-conference Underground is back – the second edition is untangling the economics of emotion in advertising. "The Economics of Emotion", takes place at Proud Camden, a horse hospital-turned-bustling bar, on 20 September. 

In partnership with behavioural agency Total Media, we'll investigate whether we can ease the friction between analytics and emotion – and turn intangible emotions into tangible results. A set of behavioural leaders and non-traditional speakers will provide eye-opening insights against a backdrop of unusual and extraordinary activities.

Tom Laranjo, managing director at Total Media says: "Emotions play an intrinsic part in the decision-making process: people make decisions emotionally and then rationalise them logically."

"The purpose of ads is to influence consumers and the mood they are in has a massive impact on how they process information and make decisions. As such marketers need to take a holistic approach and consider not just who will be viewing their ad, but their audiences’ likely emotional state when they do, as it can impact whether they remember or like the ad, what message they take from the ad and their immediate response to the ad."

Underground’s launch event in April had guests volunteer to be tattooed, encounter a professional mentalist and eat mystery delights. Campaign is teaming up with agency PrettyGreen for a second time, to give guests another immersive and sensory experience.

Sophie Millington, senior retail marketing officer at Pandora attended the event and said: "The entire event, from the moment you walk in until the moment you leave, was an experiential, insightful, educational pleasure. So different to the usual conference set up which can get a little dreary, I was engaged from start to finish with this one and could have done it all again."


 Book tickets or find out more about Campaign Underground here >>>>>

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Share August 30, 2017 Sarah Hardcastle

1 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

The British public deserves better than a bored model with a big search bar.

Moneysupermarket: Dirty Dancing tribute

2 Moneysupermarket.com pays homage to Dirty Dancing in latest spot from Mother

Alexa on trial: an agency experiment

3 Alexa on trial: an agency experiment

Media is where agencies are hurting

4 Media is where agencies are hurting

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

5 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

6 Carlsberg awards global media to Initiative

Share0 shares

7 L'Oréal drops model Munroe Bergdorf after her Facebook rant

Share0 shares

8 Disney and John Lewis to host Star Wars-themed bar

Share0 shares

9 Is the Trivago ad really the nadir of the ad industry's output?

Share0 shares

10 Spotify deepens programmatic ambition with Gierlinska hire

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job description: Creative director

GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete
Shares0

5 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

6 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Share0 shares

7 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

8 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

9 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares