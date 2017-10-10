Goodstuff and DCM take top prizes at Media Week Awards

ITV collected the Grand Prix for "I am Team GB" for the National Lottery (above) as well as two golds, a silver and a bronze for the campaign, which involved the broadcaster switching off all its channels for an hour to get Britons off the sofa and doing sport.

ESI Media, the owner of The London Evening Standard and The Independent, won Media Brand of the Year in what turned out to be a good night for established media owners, after a difficult year for digital media.

PHD and Channel 4 also did well with Lego Batman for Warner Bros, picking up two golds for the campaign, which saw the character from the film perform continuity links between TV programmes on Channel 4.

Jess Burley, global chief executive of M/SIX, and Karen Stacey, the chief executive of DCM (both pictured above), were co-chairs of the judges.

Nearly 100 leaders from across the industry judged the Media Week Awards, the most prestigious awards in UK commercial media, which were unveiled at a black tie dinner at the Grosvenor House in London.

Burley, who led the sales team of the year judging, and Stacey, who oversaw the agency of the year judging, said: "The 2017 Media Week Awards show that in a fast-changing media environment, there is an opportunity for the very best team to triumph, regardless of size or longevity.

"The winning work shows that continuing collaboration between client, agency and media owner is the basis of the best possible work."

Goodstuff Communications, an independent agency which bought out its minority shareholder Omnicom Media Group earlier this year, was founded as a planning agency in 2004 and only moved into media-buying in 2011.

The judges said: "Goodstuff’s entrepreneurial spirit, its willingness to innovate and partner with clients and its commitment to transparency marked it out as a worthy winner of media agency of the year."

DCM, the cinema sales house which can trace its history to 1937 when it was part of the Rank Organisation, impressed the judges by increasing revenues in the judging period between July 2016 and June 2017 at a time when many other media channels have struggled to grow following the Brexit vote.

The judges praised "DCM’s success in repositioning itself and the medium and delivering outstanding results".

The full list of winners:

Grand Prix

ITV and The National Lottery "I am Team GB"

Sales team of the year

Digital Cinema Media

Agency of the year

Goodstuff Communications

Media brand of the year

ESI Media

Rising star (media owner)

Akama Ediomi-Davies, head of brand rerformance, AOL UK

Rising star (agency)

Andrew Darby, client business director, Manning Gottlieb OMD

Long-term media strategy

GOLD: Suzuki "#SuzukiSaturdays" by the7stars

SILVER: NHS Blood and Transplant "Missing Type" by MediaCom

BRONZE: Snickers "You're not you when you're hungry" by MediaCom

Media Innovation

GOLD: John Lewis "On-demand advertising" by Manning Gottlieb OMD

SILVER: 20th Century Fox "The world's first audio personalised adverts now that's scary!" by Channel 4

BRONZE: Hotels.com "Please skip our ad" by M/SIX

Media creativity

GOLD: The National Lottery "I am Team GB" by ITV

SILVER: Warner Bros "Continuity bat" (for The Lego Batman Movie) by PHD

BRONZE: Channel 4 "Paralympics" by OMD UK

Best use of content

GOLD: Warner Bros "Continuity Bat" (for The Lego Batman Movie) by PHD

SILVER: Age UK "The power of one x the power of many" by Manning Gottlieb OMD

BRONZE: Beats by Dre "#BeHeard: AJ fight of the century" by Havas Media

Best use of audio

GOLD: Atlantic Records "How Ed Sheeran broke records... and the charts" by the7stars

SILVER: National Counter Terrorism Policing HQ "ACT: action counters terrorism" by MediaCom

BRONZE: 20th Century Fox "The world's first audio personalised adverts now that's scary!" by Channel 4

Best use of data for audience-buying

GOLD: Sport England "This girl can: phenomenal women" by MediaCom

SILVER: Twitter "See what's happening" by PHD

BRONZE: B&Q "Paint Pro's - dynamic colour matching" by MEC

Research insight

GOLD: Very.co.uk "Very exclusive launch: outsmarting the old guard with a killer insight" by Vizeum

SILVER: the7stars "Podcasting: Niche no more" by the7stars

BRONZE: Trinity Mirror "Hive alpha" by Trinity Mirror

Research (trade body)

GOLD: "Short-termism risk long term advertising effectiveness" by Magnetic

SILVER: "Radio: The Brand Multiplier" by Radiocentre

BRONZE: "IMPACT: Measuring the ROI of offline sales" by IAB UK

Research (econometrics)

GOLD: Domino's Pizza "Domino's Greatness Econometrics" by Forward Media

SILVER: Tesco Mobile "Tesco Mobile Econometrics" by MediaCom

BRONZE: c2c "c2c econometrics" by MEC

Owner & agency large collaboration

GOLD: The National Lottery "I am Team GB" by ITV

SILVER: Sainsbury's "Getting Gogglebox Animated about Sainsbury's Christmas Food" by PHD

BRONZE: Freeview "Team work makes the dream work" by MEC

Owner & agency small collaboration

GOLD: Cancer Research UK "Live from inside the human body" by MediaCom

SILVER: British Gas, Nationwide, O2, Allianz, Mars, Flash, Samsung "The most accessible break ever!" by Channel 4

BRONZE: Shell "Fill up with Britain's No.1 performance fuel" by MediaCom

Media idea (large)

GOLD: Multiple brands "Superhumans Wanted!" by Channel 4

SILVER: The National Lottery "I am Team GB" by ITV

BRONZE: Lidl "Lidl surprises, Mail Advertising & Metro" by Mail Advertising

Media idea (medium)

GOLD: Warner Bros (The Lego Batman Movie) "Batman Saves C4 Continuity" by Channel 4

SILVER: Heineken "Global & the launch of Strongbow Cloudy Apple on Radio X" by Global Music & Entertainment

BRONZE: Sainsbury's "Sainsbury's transform Channel 4's Goggleboxers for Christmas launch" by Channel 4

Media idea (under £250,000)

GOLD: British Heart Foundation "The world's first Twitter campaign powered by hearts" by Twitter

SILVER: Harper Collins (Mills & Boon) "Immersive erotica for the ears" by Global Music & Entertainment

BRONZE: Paramount Pictures "Twitch and Star Trek Beyond" by Twitch

Media idea (launch)

GOLD: The Guardian "Not just another programmatic award entry: campaigning to fix a defective ad model" by The Guardian

SILVER: Multiple brands "Superhumans Wanted!" by Channel 4

BRONZE: The National Lottery "I am Team GB" by ITV

International campaign

GOLD: Universal Pictures "Singing our way to the top of the Box Office" by MediaCom

SILVER: Diageo: Cîroc "Cîroc on Arrival" by Carat

BRONZE: Deutsche Telekom "Deutsche Telekom Lenz" by MediaCom

Media budget (over £1m)

GOLD: Warner Bros "Batman Barges In" by PHD

SILVER: Channel 4 "Paralympics" by OMD UK

BRONZE: Sport England "This girl can: phenomenal women" by MediaCom

Media budget (£250,000 - £1m)

GOLD: Very.co.uk "A Very dynamic Black Friday" by Vizeum

SILVER: Shell "Fill up with Britain's No.1 performance fuel" by MediaCom

BRONZE: MyTaxi "Helping London move freely" by the7stars

Media budget (under £250,000)

GOLD: Marie Curie "The extra hour" by UM London

SILVER: Cancer Research UK "Live from inside the human body" by MediaCom

BRONZE: Warner Bros "Continuity bat" (for The Lego Batman Movie) by PHD

GOLD: Atlantic Records "How Ed Sheeran broke records... and the charts" by the7stars

SILVER: Camelot " #iamteamGB" by Vizeum

BRONZE: John Lewis "On-demand advertising" by Manning Gottlieb OMD