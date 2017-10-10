Goodstuff and DCM take top prizes at Media Week Awards

ITV collected the Grand Prix for "I am Team GB" for the National Lottery (above) as well as two golds, a silver and a bronze for the campaign, which involved the broadcaster switching off all its channels for an hour to get Britons off the sofa and doing sport.
ESI Media, the owner of The London Evening Standard and The Independent, won Media Brand of the Year in what turned out to be a good night for established media owners, after a difficult year for digital media.
PHD and Channel 4 also did well with Lego Batman for Warner Bros, picking up two golds for the campaign, which saw the character from the film perform continuity links between TV programmes on Channel 4.
Jess Burley, global chief executive of M/SIX, and Karen Stacey, the chief executive of DCM (both pictured above), were co-chairs of the judges.
Nearly 100 leaders from across the industry judged the Media Week Awards, the most prestigious awards in UK commercial media, which were unveiled at a black tie dinner at the Grosvenor House in London.
Burley, who led the sales team of the year judging, and Stacey, who oversaw the agency of the year judging, said: "The 2017 Media Week Awards show that in a fast-changing media environment, there is an opportunity for the very best team to triumph, regardless of size or longevity.
"The winning work shows that continuing collaboration between client, agency and media owner is the basis of the best possible work."
Goodstuff Communications, an independent agency which bought out its minority shareholder Omnicom Media Group earlier this year, was founded as a planning agency in 2004 and only moved into media-buying in 2011.
The judges said: "Goodstuff’s entrepreneurial spirit, its willingness to innovate and partner with clients and its commitment to transparency marked it out as a worthy winner of media agency of the year."
DCM, the cinema sales house which can trace its history to 1937 when it was part of the Rank Organisation, impressed the judges by increasing revenues in the judging period between July 2016 and June 2017 at a time when many other media channels have struggled to grow following the Brexit vote.
The judges praised "DCM’s success in repositioning itself and the medium and delivering outstanding results".
The full list of winners:
Grand Prix
ITV and The National Lottery "I am Team GB"
Sales team of the year
Digital Cinema Media
Agency of the year
Goodstuff Communications
Media brand of the year
ESI Media
Rising star (media owner)
Akama Ediomi-Davies, head of brand rerformance, AOL UK
Rising star (agency)
Andrew Darby, client business director, Manning Gottlieb OMD
Long-term media strategy
GOLD: Suzuki "#SuzukiSaturdays" by the7stars
SILVER: NHS Blood and Transplant "Missing Type" by MediaCom
BRONZE: Snickers "You're not you when you're hungry" by MediaCom
Media Innovation
GOLD: John Lewis "On-demand advertising" by Manning Gottlieb OMD
SILVER: 20th Century Fox "The world's first audio personalised adverts now that's scary!" by Channel 4
BRONZE: Hotels.com "Please skip our ad" by M/SIX
Media creativity
GOLD: The National Lottery "I am Team GB" by ITV
SILVER: Warner Bros "Continuity bat" (for The Lego Batman Movie) by PHD
BRONZE: Channel 4 "Paralympics" by OMD UK
Best use of content
GOLD: Warner Bros "Continuity Bat" (for The Lego Batman Movie) by PHD
SILVER: Age UK "The power of one x the power of many" by Manning Gottlieb OMD
BRONZE: Beats by Dre "#BeHeard: AJ fight of the century" by Havas Media
Best use of audio
GOLD: Atlantic Records "How Ed Sheeran broke records... and the charts" by the7stars
SILVER: National Counter Terrorism Policing HQ "ACT: action counters terrorism" by MediaCom
BRONZE: 20th Century Fox "The world's first audio personalised adverts now that's scary!" by Channel 4
Best use of data for audience-buying
GOLD: Sport England "This girl can: phenomenal women" by MediaCom
SILVER: Twitter "See what's happening" by PHD
BRONZE: B&Q "Paint Pro's - dynamic colour matching" by MEC
Research insight
GOLD: Very.co.uk "Very exclusive launch: outsmarting the old guard with a killer insight" by Vizeum
SILVER: the7stars "Podcasting: Niche no more" by the7stars
BRONZE: Trinity Mirror "Hive alpha" by Trinity Mirror
Research (trade body)
GOLD: "Short-termism risk long term advertising effectiveness" by Magnetic
SILVER: "Radio: The Brand Multiplier" by Radiocentre
BRONZE: "IMPACT: Measuring the ROI of offline sales" by IAB UK
Research (econometrics)
GOLD: Domino's Pizza "Domino's Greatness Econometrics" by Forward Media
SILVER: Tesco Mobile "Tesco Mobile Econometrics" by MediaCom
BRONZE: c2c "c2c econometrics" by MEC
Owner & agency large collaboration
GOLD: The National Lottery "I am Team GB" by ITV
SILVER: Sainsbury's "Getting Gogglebox Animated about Sainsbury's Christmas Food" by PHD
BRONZE: Freeview "Team work makes the dream work" by MEC
Owner & agency small collaboration
GOLD: Cancer Research UK "Live from inside the human body" by MediaCom
SILVER: British Gas, Nationwide, O2, Allianz, Mars, Flash, Samsung "The most accessible break ever!" by Channel 4
BRONZE: Shell "Fill up with Britain's No.1 performance fuel" by MediaCom
Media idea (large)
GOLD: Multiple brands "Superhumans Wanted!" by Channel 4
SILVER: The National Lottery "I am Team GB" by ITV
BRONZE: Lidl "Lidl surprises, Mail Advertising & Metro" by Mail Advertising
Media idea (medium)
GOLD: Warner Bros (The Lego Batman Movie) "Batman Saves C4 Continuity" by Channel 4
SILVER: Heineken "Global & the launch of Strongbow Cloudy Apple on Radio X" by Global Music & Entertainment
BRONZE: Sainsbury's "Sainsbury's transform Channel 4's Goggleboxers for Christmas launch" by Channel 4
Media idea (under £250,000)
GOLD: British Heart Foundation "The world's first Twitter campaign powered by hearts" by Twitter
SILVER: Harper Collins (Mills & Boon) "Immersive erotica for the ears" by Global Music & Entertainment
BRONZE: Paramount Pictures "Twitch and Star Trek Beyond" by Twitch
Media idea (launch)
GOLD: The Guardian "Not just another programmatic award entry: campaigning to fix a defective ad model" by The Guardian
SILVER: Multiple brands "Superhumans Wanted!" by Channel 4
BRONZE: The National Lottery "I am Team GB" by ITV
International campaign
GOLD: Universal Pictures "Singing our way to the top of the Box Office" by MediaCom
SILVER: Diageo: Cîroc "Cîroc on Arrival" by Carat
BRONZE: Deutsche Telekom "Deutsche Telekom Lenz" by MediaCom
Media budget (over £1m)
GOLD: Warner Bros "Batman Barges In" by PHD
SILVER: Channel 4 "Paralympics" by OMD UK
BRONZE: Sport England "This girl can: phenomenal women" by MediaCom
Media budget (£250,000 - £1m)
GOLD: Very.co.uk "A Very dynamic Black Friday" by Vizeum
SILVER: Shell "Fill up with Britain's No.1 performance fuel" by MediaCom
BRONZE: MyTaxi "Helping London move freely" by the7stars
Media budget (under £250,000)
GOLD: Marie Curie "The extra hour" by UM London
SILVER: Cancer Research UK "Live from inside the human body" by MediaCom
BRONZE: Warner Bros "Continuity bat" (for The Lego Batman Movie) by PHD
