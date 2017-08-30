Google AdWords updates to aid conversion rate optimisation

Performance-oriented digital marketers stand to gain if the new AdWords update can truly optimise for the sake of conversions instead of cost per click

Starting this month, advertisers and agencies using Google AdWords stand to achieve a step closer to work-life balance.

Google has introduced rotation settings that will allow marketers to adjust campaigns to optimise on the AdWords that are achieving the specified campaign goals. The new settings will also allow planners to attribute equal budget preference across the chosen AdWords in a setting referred to as Rotate Indefinitely.

With the setting known as Optimise, marketers will be able to tap into signals such as keyword, search term, device, and location, relying on AI to optimize a campaign for clicks to a landing page.

Without this update, marketers focused on performance would have to do this manually, redirect resources away from nonperforming AdWords and redirecting it towards channels and keywords that achieved the campaign objective.

What is not clear at the moment is whether the new functionality will raise the cost per click on Google, as it has in the past for similar rollouts and updates.

The update went into effect on 1 September.

A version of this article was first published by Campaign Asia-Pacific.