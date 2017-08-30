Google Adwords updates touch on creative and shopper experience

Updated feature in AdWords limits ad wastage and highlights ad success

This week, advertisers and agencies using Google AdWords will gain access to two new features that will allow them to gauge the effectiveness of ad creatives and to limit ad frequency by attaching it to the product inventory in stock.

The first feature will show advertisers which ad creative appeared in the coveted "absolute top" impression share. If an advertiser's ad creative appears three times out of ten in the absolute top slot, then its absolute top impression share is 30%. This is yet another step by Google to help advertisers improve conversation rate optimisation.

According to Google internal data for Q3 2016, advertisers that achieve this stand to generate upwards of three times more clickthroughs on ads that appear in the absolute top space.

Another new feature will allow advertisers to limit an ad serving based on the inventory of a product in stock. Previously, advertisers would manually remove an ad for a product that went out of stock or they would attempt an integration with an e-commerce CRM tool to make that adjustment for them, albeit with delays.

With this integration, connected with Google tag manager, the ads stop appearing once the product inventory is depleted after successful online sell-through.

In doing so, advertisers lower the risk of attracting a site visitor that is ready to buy and gradually lower buyer frustration emanating from "out of stock" messages after an entire purchase journey.

A version of this article first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific