Simon Gwynn
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Google continues 'big bet' on hardware with $1bn deal for HTC assets

Google has struck a deal with HTC to acquire part of the smartphone manufacturer for around $1bn (£740m).

Google's Pixel: manufactured by HTC
Google's Pixel: manufactured by HTC

The two companies have a close relationship, with HTC manufacturing Google’s Pixel smartphone. It also previously made products in the obsolete Nexus range. HTC was also the first company to release a smartphone using Android, the HTC Dream, in 2008.

Rick Osterloh, Google’s senior vice-president, hardware, confirmed the deal in a blog.

Osterloh wrote: "Creating beautiful products that people rely on every single day is a journey, and we are investing for the long run.

"That’s why we’ve signed an agreement with HTC, a leader in consumer electronics, that will fuel even more product innovation in the years ahead."

Osterloh said the agreement includes a "team of HTC talent" and a non-exclusive licence for HTC intellectual property.

The deal will see about 2,000 staff transferred from HTC to Google, the Financial Times reports, but will not involve any of HTC’s manufacturing assets. 

Google previously acquired Motorola in 2011 for $12.5bn, but sold the brand three years later for just $2.9bn to Lenovo – though it retained most of the patents it gained with the acquisition. Lenovo called time on the Motorola brand in 2016.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

How will GDPR impact on marketing and advertising professionals?

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago

How will GDPR impact on marketing and advertising professionals?

MEDIA
Let's use TV to change minds, attitudes...even society

Promoted

Added 44 hours ago

Let's use TV to change minds, attitudes...even society

MEDIA
Transformational tech is here, now

Promoted

September 19, 2017

Transformational tech is here, now

BRANDS
"Transparency is keeping me up at night" Marc Pritchard

Promoted

September 19, 2017

"Transparency is keeping me up at night" Marc Pritchard

MOST READ
TRENDING
Why creative people have lost their way
Share September 18, 2017 David Kolbusz

1 Why creative people have lost their way

What better way to kick off the inaugural issue of Campaign's monthly print offering than with another think piece on the current failings of our industry, written by an embittered, pretentious creative who misses "the way things used to be"...

This is the start of a new era for media agencies

2 This is the start of a new era for media agencies

Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

3 Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

How Airbnb built its brand by telling the world not to travel

4 How Airbnb built its brand by telling the world not to travel

OMD Worldwide: names Florian Adamski (left) chief executive and Colin Gottlieb chairman

5 OMD Worldwide names Adamski as CEO and Gottlieb as chairman

6 Guinness depicts real-life Los Angeles cowboys in stirring new ad

Share0 shares

7 Naomi Campbell fronts karaoke squad for H&M ad campaign

Share0 shares

8 Sainsbury's shoots ad entirely with Snapchat Spectacles

Share0 shares

9 Fetch strikes back at Uber lawsuit and claims non-payment

Share0 shares

10 Publicis Groupe gives Steve King responsibility for entire UK business

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Shares0

4 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

5 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

6 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

8 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares

10 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares