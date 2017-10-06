Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Google creates lightshow using footsteps at Berlin Festival of Lights

Google is creating a lighting display in Berlin that is synchronised with the footsteps of visitors.

Google creates lightshow using footsteps at Berlin Festival of Lights

The 26 sqm walkway at the Berlin Festival of Lights will also capture the visitors and their footsteps and share these as a gif animation.

The installation uses energy and data harvesting company Pavegen’s flooring system, which converts the kinetic energy of footsteps into energy and data.

It is the first time that Google has been a part of the event which runs from today until 15 October.

Laurence Kemball-Cook, founder and chief executive at Pavegen, said: "Working with Google, we’re creating a highly immersive experience with which people can interactive physically, showing how the cleaner smart cities of the future will also be fun and vibrant places to be."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now