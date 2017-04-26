Emily Tan
Added 13 hours ago
How long?
3-4 minutes

Google and Facebook now control 20% of global adspend

Google and Facebook control 20% of all media ad spend worldwide, up from 11% in 2012.

Google and Facebook now control 20% of global adspend

According to Zenith’s Top Thirty Global Media Owners, published today, the two internet giants captured  64% of all the growth in global adspend between 2012 and 2016. 

The report is Zenith’s ranking of the world’s largest media companies, and has been published since 2007. This edition focuses purely on media owners' revenues from advertising, excluding revenues from all other activities. 

Google (under its holding company Alphabet) is, by far, the largest media owner in the world. In 2016, the company earned $79.4bn (£61.52bn) in advertising revenue. This was three times more than the second-largest media owner, Facebook, which reported ad revenues of $26.9bn. 

More recently, Alphabet posted ad revenues of $21.4bn in the first three months of 2017, a growth of 18% despite an ongoing boycott of ads on YouTube. 

As well as Alphabet and Facebook, there are five other pure-internet media companies in the top 30: Baidu, Microsoft, Yahoo, Verizon and Twitter. 

These seven digital platforms generated $132.8bn in internet ad revenue last year, which makes up 73% of all internet adspend and 24% of global adspend across all media. 

Verizon entered the rankings in 2015 when it bought AOL. It currently takes 21st place in Zenith's ranking but after it acquired Yahoo, it could climb to sixth place.

According to Zenith, the fastest growing media owner is Twitter which increased its ad revenues by 734% between 2012 and 2016. 

This growth appears to be slowing down. On Wednesday Twitter reported further declines in its ad revenue which fell 8% in the first quarter of 2017 from the same period a year earlier.

Tencent is the second-fastest growing, having surged 697% during this period. Facebook comes in third with 528% growth while two other media owners have more than doubled in size during that time period: Baidu, which grew 190%, and Sinclair Broadcasting Group, which grew 171%.

Most of the media owners in our ranking – 20 out of 30 – are based in the US. China and Germany each have three media owners in the ranking. Baidu, Tencent and CCTV for China; and Bertelsmann, ProSiebenSat.1 and Axel Springer for Germany.

There are four countries with one media owner each: France (JCDecaux), Brazil (Grupo Globo), Italy (Mediaset) and the UK (ITV).

"Zenith’s new ranking demonstrates just how much the internet advertising platforms are setting the pace for global adspend growth," Jonathan Barnard, head of forecasting at Zenith, said. "Google and Facebook alone have accounted for almost two-thirds of global adspend growth since 2012."

Ranking of Top 30 Global Media Owners 2017

Rank


Media owner


Rank


Media owner

1

Alphabet

16

Advance Publications

2

Facebook

17

JCDecaux

3

Comcast

18

News Corporation

4

Baidu

19

Grupo Globo

5

The Walt Disney Company

20

CCTV

6

21st Century Fox

21

Verizon

7

CBS Corporation

22

Mediaset

8

iHeartMedia Inc.

23

Discovery Communications

9

Microsoft

24

TEGNA

10

Bertelsmann

25

ITV

11

Viacom

26

ProSiebenSat.1 Group

12

Time Warner

27

Sinclair Broadcasting Group

13

Yahoo

28

Axel Springer

14

Tencent

29

Scripps Networks Interactive

15

Hearst

30

Twitter

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
McDonald's confirms UK home delivery amid sales growth
Share
April 26, 2017 Simon Gwynn

1 McDonald's confirms UK home delivery amid sales growth

McDonald's will be trialling a home-delivery service for the first time in the UK this summer, its UK chief executive Paul Pomroy has said.

SheaMoisture followed a pattern of brand behavior, says Yvette Nicole Brown

2 SheaMoisture followed a pattern of brand behavior, says Yvette Nicole Brown

John Lewis aims to put a smile on Britain's face with ambitious summer campaign

3 John Lewis aims to put a smile on Britain's face with ambitious summer campaign

Restrictions on bar entry at Cannes could 'kill energy'

4 Restrictions on bar entry at Cannes could 'kill energy'

The D&AD president's picks 2017

5 The D&AD president's picks 2017

6 Is Heineken's attempt at purposeful marketing any better than Pepsi's?

Share0 shares

7 Channel 4's 'We're the superhumans' wins two D&AD black Pencils

Share0 shares

8 A view from Dave Trott: The power of ignorance

Share0 shares

9 Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

Share0 shares

10 9 anonymous comments about the death of AgencySpy anonymity

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

7 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

8 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

9 Pepsi ad debacle: industry responds to what went wrong

Share0 shares

10 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Share0 shares

Just published

LV= pays tribute to 'extremely talented' marketer Guy Hedger

LV= pays tribute to 'extremely talented' marketer Guy Hedger

Coalition of chaos: Tory messaging or pollsters' plight?

Coalition of chaos: Tory messaging or pollsters' plight?

Research start-up Attest hires former Vizeum innovation head and Eventbrite marketer

Research start-up Attest hires former Vizeum innovation head and Eventbrite marketer

Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

Unlimited launches 200-person CRM agency in Bristol

Unlimited launches 200-person CRM agency in Bristol

More