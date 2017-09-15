Ben Bold
Google and Facebook dominate over half of digital media market

Google and Facebook account for over half (54%) of the UK's digital ad market, attracting £6.3 billion of adspend, while the digital ad market is predicted to grow 11% this year, according to the latest research from eMarketer.

Google: dominating UK digital media market, fuelled by mobile
The search giant is the UK’s largest player, generating £4.43 billion of ad revenues in 2017, a figure predicted to rise to £5.1 billion by 2019.

Facebook, which has been on the receiving end of criticism over its audience figures, is expected to hit the £1.87 billion revenue mark this year, thanks to the success of Instagram and continuing investment in video. It is expected to attain an 18.3% share of the digital ad market by 2019, generating £2.57 billion in revenues.

Overall digital ad spend will reach £10.89 billion by the end of 2017, eMarketer said, up 11% on 2016. This growth is accounted for by mobile’s increasing dominance, which will see 30.3% growth this year, while within mobile, video has seen the most growth, at 47.7%. Unlike the digital market, traditional media adspend remains relatively flat.

Bill Fisher, senior analyst at eMarketer, said: "There have been signs of tough times ahead for the UK ad industry.

"Despite uncertainty around Brexit and struggles among some of the big agencies, digital continues to attract ad spending, with Google and Facebook the biggest beneficiaries.

"That they’re attracting such spend is perhaps a symptom of the wider market concerns, with brands looking to get the biggest reach for their buck - something that Google and Facebook clearly offer."

BRANDS
"The whole world is being digitised, we have to get out of our segments": Alison Lewis, global CMO, Johnson & Johnson

Added 3 hours ago

MEDIA
Is Blockchain the answer to ad fraud?

September 15, 2017

MEDIA
The Thinkboxes shortlist: July/August 2017

September 15, 2017

MEDIA
How to beat short-termism

September 14, 2017

Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Accenture Interactive claims it is building the first global "experience agency of record" and that it can cater for the needs of brands better than traditional agency holding companies.

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

4 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

