Inside the store, guests will view mini conveyor belts carrying donuts and Home Mini devices, and have the chance to win the home assistant by asking the Home Mini a question.

Those less successful will end up with donuts, with the pop-ups also featuring a sprinkle booth.

The pop-up tour kicks off in Brooklyn this week, from 20-22 October, with other cities on the tour including Austin, Oklahoma City, Madison in Wisconsin, Chicao, Indianapolis and St Louis.