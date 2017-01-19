Emily Tan
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Google took down 1.7bn 'bad ads' in 2016

Thanks to an expanded set of policies and improved technology, Google took down 1.7bn bad ads last year, more than double the number it took down in 2015, according to its Bad Ads Report.

Google took down 1.7bn 'bad ads' in 2016

Google’s policies were largely expanded to protect users from misleading and predatory offers, explained Scott Spencer, Google’s global director of product management for sustainable ads, in a video conference.

Google declined to share the percentage bad ads represented against the total volume of ads served across its platform last year. 

For example, in July, the platform introduced a policy to ban ads for payday loans which are known to result in unaffordable payments and high default rates for users. "In the six months since launching this policy, we disabled more than five million payday loan ads," Spencer said.

Keeping online advertising clean matters to Google as it poses a threat to the sustainability of the web. "In general, my role is to improve the overall ecosystem for advertising, our hope and belief is that it will reduce ad-blocking," he explained.

It is also Spencer’s hope that by taking down bad ads and sites will reduce the amount of malware out there which in turn will undermine botnets and hopefully lead to a reduction in ad fraud.

Other ads and websites Google took down last year:

Ads for illegal products

The most common ads Google takes down are those promoting illegal activities or products, such as illegal pharmaceuticals and gambling (in countries where it is prohibited). While Google has had a long-standing policy against bad ads for pharmaceuticals, last year there was a significant increase online. Last year, Google disabled more than 68 million of these bad ads, up from 12.5 million in 2015

Similarly, gambling-related promotions without proper authorisation from regulators were also on the rise. Google took down more than 17 million bad ads for gambling violations.

Misleading ads

Ads that try and drive clicks and views by intentionally misleading people with false information such as miracle cures are also a no-no for Google. Last year, nearly 80 million ads that deceived, misled or shocked users were taken down.

Google also took down "trick to click" ads, which often appear as system warnings to deceive users into clicking them, tricking them into downloading harmful software or malware. In 2016, the platform disabled 112 million ads for ‘trick to click’, six times more than in 2015.

Bad ads on mobile

"In recent years, we’ve seen the rise of bad ads developed exclusively for the mobile web," observed Spencer. Some of the worst offenders are ‘self-clicking ads’. In 2016, Google detected and disabled more than 23,000 self-clicking ads. 

Ads trying to game the system 

"An ongoing challenge is that as we get better, so do the bad actors," shared Spencer. "They use techniques like traffic caps so they don’t set off our alarm bells, and they also use country borders against us."

Google saw an increase in scamming activity in 2016, but managed to take down nearly seven million bad ads for intentionally attempting to trick its systems.

One of the newer techniques is that of ‘tabloid cloaking’. A scammer that games the system by pretending to be news. "Cloakers often take advantage of current trends and hot topics, such as government election or a trending news story," said Spencer. "Unfortunately, this type of bad ad is gaining in popularity because people are clicking on them."

To fight cloakers, Google takes down the scammers themselves, and prevent them from advertising on its platform again. Last year, it suspended more than 1,300 accounts for tabloid cloaking as a handful of scammers can pump out a lot of bad ads. For example, during a single sweep for tabloid cloaking in December 2016, Google took down 22 cloakers that were responsible for ads seen more than 20 million times by people online in a single week.

Bad sites

Sometimes, Google has seen a need to block the website promoted on the ad, as well as the advertiser and the ad. Last year, it took down 8,000 sites promoting payday loans, 47,000 sites promoting content and products related to weight-loss scams, 15,000 sites for unwanted software, 6,000 sites for attempting to advertising counterfeit goods and 900,000 ads that contained malware.

While Google AdSense has had a long-standing policy prohibiting AdSense publishers from running ads on sites that help people deceive others, such as a site peddling fake diplomas, it saw the need to expand its prohibited content policy. Following this, from November to December 2016 it reviewed 550 sites that were suspected of misrepresenting content to users, including impersonating news organisations. Google took action against 340 and nearly 200 were kicked off its network permanently.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Production companies hit out at IPA in escalating row
Share January 19, 2017 Brittaney Kiefer

1 Production companies hit out at IPA in escalating row

Academy, Blink, Rattling Stick and RSA Films are among 15 production companies that have hit out at the IPA's suggestion that ad agencies should be allowed to compete against them in the same pitch.

I'm back, pitches! A mum returns to the ad industry

2 I'm back, pitches! A mum returns to the ad industry

Planning in the wild: How Ogilvy planners are getting out to connect with real people

3 Planning in the wild: How Ogilvy planners are getting out to connect with real people

IPA and production company row gathers steam

4 IPA and production company row gathers steam

A view from Dave Trott: Data is a burning issue

5 A view from Dave Trott: Data is a burning issue

6 George Soros predicts Brexit will be reversed

Share0 shares

7 Tesco hires Mindshare's Nick Ashley as first head of media

Share0 shares

8 Russell Ramsey to leave JWT

Share0 shares

9 Bedwood and Silcox open creative shop

Share0 shares

10 Advertisers can now target YouTube ads with data from Google Accounts

Share0 shares
Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0
Share January 04, 2017 Brittaney Kiefer

1 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Maltesers has launched a billboard in London written entirely in Braille as it continues its efforts to better represent disability in advertising.

How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0

2 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0

5 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

6 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Share0 shares

7 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

8 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

9 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Google took down 1.7bn 'bad ads' in 2016

Google took down 1.7bn 'bad ads' in 2016

Havas London wins Carling creative account

Havas London wins Carling creative account

Tabloids, brands and the government are out of touch with UK adults

Tabloids, brands and the government are out of touch with UK adults

Ford hires Apple Retail marketing boss Tariq as chief brand officer

Ford hires Apple Retail marketing boss Tariq as chief brand officer

Rimmel London celebrates individuality with new brand positioning and campaign

Rimmel London celebrates individuality with new brand positioning and campaign

More