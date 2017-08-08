Babar Khan Javed
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Google updates AdWords for mobile advertisers

In an effort to aid qualitative clickthroughs, Google AdWords will offer advertisers the ability to display links to key website destinations for mobile users.

The grey circle represents the user's finger, which can drag side-to-side to explore a list of links
A year after successfully implementing sentence compression algorithms in Google Search for desktops, it appears the company's machine-learning system has matured to assist mobile advertisers in condensing information for Google AdWords.

At the end of August, Google will roll out more options for mobile advertisers on AdWords with the aim of improving click-through rates with site-links, callouts, and snippets.

Before this feature, users would see a callout and a structured snippet below an ad. Now the extensions will appear beneath the ad copy.

Internal data from Google suggests that users are twice as likely to interact with the new site links format, aided by clickthrough options that allow users to scroll side to side.

Per the gif in Google's blog post, it looks like users will be able to scroll through a movable carousel and view at least four structured snippets.

A version of this article was first published by Campaign Asia-Pacific

