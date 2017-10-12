Matthew Chapman
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Government-backed review unveils plan for UK to become AI 'world leader'

A government-backed review has laid out a blueprint for making the UK a "world leader" in artificial intelligence.

Minister of stage for digital Matt Hancock is backing the AI review
Minister of stage for digital Matt Hancock is backing the AI review

Recommendations from the review include the development of "data trusts", financial backing for AI training, and the setting up of an "AI Council".

The independent review was carried out by Professor Dame Wendy Hall and Jérôme Pesenti. It forecasts AI could add an extra £630bn to the UK economy by 2035.

Matt Hancock, minister of state for digital, welcomed the review in a tweet yesterday and said "we want more artificial intelligence in Britain" and added the report lays out "what we need to do to be a world leader".

The report includes 18 key recommendations which aim to make the UK the "best place in the world for businesses developing and deploying AI to start, grow and thrive, to realise all the benefits the technology offers".

Recommendations include the development of "data trusts" to improve trust and ease around the sharing of data, and making more research data machine readable.

In order to boost AI experts in the UK, the report recommends an industry-funded Masters programme in AI and 200 more PhD places in AI at the top UK universities.

The report suggests that the Alan Turing Institute, the national institute for data sciences, also becomes the nation's institute for AI.

British computer scientist Alan Turing is credited for inspiring much of the development of AI.

The recommendation of setting up an ‘AI Council’ is designed to promote growth and coordination in the sector, while the report further recommends support for export and inward investment and funded challenges around data held by public organisations.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Stand up for creative

Promoted

October 12, 2017

Stand up for creative

AGENCY
Sophia Loren: an infinite influencer

Promoted

October 12, 2017

Sophia Loren: an infinite influencer

MEDIA
Thinkboxes winner July/ August 2017

Promoted

October 12, 2017

Thinkboxes winner July/ August 2017

How to get back into work after extensive time off

Promoted

October 10, 2017

How to get back into work after extensive time off