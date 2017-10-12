Government-backed review unveils plan for UK to become AI 'world leader'

Minister of stage for digital Matt Hancock is backing the AI review

Recommendations from the review include the development of "data trusts", financial backing for AI training, and the setting up of an "AI Council".

The independent review was carried out by Professor Dame Wendy Hall and Jérôme Pesenti. It forecasts AI could add an extra £630bn to the UK economy by 2035.

Matt Hancock, minister of state for digital, welcomed the review in a tweet yesterday and said "we want more artificial intelligence in Britain" and added the report lays out "what we need to do to be a world leader".

The report includes 18 key recommendations which aim to make the UK the "best place in the world for businesses developing and deploying AI to start, grow and thrive, to realise all the benefits the technology offers".

Recommendations include the development of "data trusts" to improve trust and ease around the sharing of data, and making more research data machine readable.

In order to boost AI experts in the UK, the report recommends an industry-funded Masters programme in AI and 200 more PhD places in AI at the top UK universities.

The report suggests that the Alan Turing Institute, the national institute for data sciences, also becomes the nation's institute for AI.

British computer scientist Alan Turing is credited for inspiring much of the development of AI.

The recommendation of setting up an ‘AI Council’ is designed to promote growth and coordination in the sector, while the report further recommends support for export and inward investment and funded challenges around data held by public organisations.