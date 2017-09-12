Omar Oakes
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Govt suggests moving only part of Channel 4 outside London

The government is now considering moving only part of Channel 4 out of London, with a significant part of the broadcaster being able to remain in the capital.

Govt suggests moving only part of Channel 4 outside London

Karen Bradley, the culture secretary, told the Royal Television Society Convention in Cambridge yesterday that Channel 4 should establish a major presence outside of London.

However, she appeared to suggest this did not mean a wholesale move, which had been mooted in order to stop talent outside London being "overlooked".

Channel 4 is also considering expanding its Manchester sales team as well as moving some tech and commissioning teams, The Telegraph reported.  

However, the newspaper quoted a senior source that said it was important that the commissioning and ad sales teams remained together in London because that would mean it made more money.

In response to Bradley's comments, Channel 4 said it "welcomed the secretary of state’s desire to work with us to achieve this".

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA

Promoted

Added 56 minutes ago

The Thinkboxes shortlist: July/August 2017

MEDIA
How to beat short-termism

Promoted

Added 17 hours ago

How to beat short-termism

MEDIA
dmexco17: Industry meets at Campaign party

Promoted

Added 18 hours ago

dmexco17: Industry meets at Campaign party

MEDIA
In defence of programmatic

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago

In defence of programmatic

MOST READ
TRENDING
Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Share September 12, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Accenture Interactive claims it is building the first global "experience agency of record" and that it can cater for the needs of brands better than traditional agency holding companies.

Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

2 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Leonard, Jameson and Graeme unveil new agency

4 Leonard, Jameson and Graeme unveil new agency

Adam & Eve shareholders pocket £110m after earn-out

5 Adam & Eve shareholders pocket £110m after earn-out

6 Nespresso goes big on sustainability credentials in new global campaign

Share0 shares

7 Tesco Bank hires top Barclays marketer to replace Larcombe

Share0 shares

8 Virgin Trains in OOH 'first' with ads that use traffic and geo data to compare journey times

Share0 shares

9 Publicis London reinforces creative department with three overseas hirings

Share0 shares

10 Should advertisers be worried about Facebook's false audience figures?

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

4 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

7 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Share0 shares

8 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

10 WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency

Share0 shares