Gurjit Degun
Added 17 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Govt's second One You campaign encourages healthier midlife living

The government is using an animated ad to encourage 40- to 60-year-olds to make improving their health a new year's resolution.

The ad by M&C Saatchi shows how modern life makes it difficult to think about your health, be it taking up a physical activity or drinking less alcohol.

It explains that there is a high rate of obesity and increasing numbers of people with diabetes.

The spot builds out Public Health England’s new One You brand, launched in March. The brand targets the so-called "sandwich generation" who have to look after children as well as ageing parents.

Public Health England has also put together an online quiz to give people a personalised health score. More than one million people have taken part so far.

MEC handled the media planning for the campaign, and Carat worked on the buying.

Professor Sir Muir Gray, clinical adviser for the One You campaign, said: "The demands of modern day living are taking their toll on the health of the nation, and it’s those in middle age that are suffering the consequences most, as their health reaches worrying new levels.

"Over 15 million Britons are living with a long term health condition, and busy lives and desk jobs make it difficult to live healthily. But just making a few small changes will have significant benefits to people’s health now and in later life."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
The 10 Essential Advertising People of the Year: No. 1 Erin Johnson
Share December 22, 2016 Eleftheria Parpis

1 The 10 Essential Advertising People of the Year: No. 1 Erin Johnson

Her explosive discrimination suit against JWT and its former CEO cracked open the conversation on gender bias and harassment.

Sue Unerman: chief strategy officer, MediaCom

2 Top 10 media planners of 2016

Fiat Chrysler: Starcom snatches media business from Maxus

3 Starcom wins Fiat media

Maltesers: Mars Chocolate UK's 'New boyfriend' campaign

4 Publicis Media does best out of Mars' £400m media review

Sue Unerman: chief strategy officer, MediaCom

5 Top 10 planners of 2016

6 Market research horror stories featuring Coke, Microsoft, HSBC and more

Share0 shares

7 Paddy Power trolls Southern Rail with Christmas 'cancellation insurance'

Share0 shares

8 13 must-see brand films from 2016

Share0 shares

9 Top 10 outdoor ads of 2016

Share0 shares

10 Comparethemarket.com unveils 'Frozen' Christmas Day ad

Share0 shares
Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0
Share October 12, 2015

1 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Accenture 'is building new breed of agency' with Karmarama
Shares0

2 Accenture 'is building new breed of agency' with Karmarama

Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0

3 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

4 Job description: Digital marketing executive

The best agency Christmas cards of 2016
Shares0

5 The best agency Christmas cards of 2016

6 Hegarty: 'Adland overly worships at the altar of youth'

Share0 shares

7 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

9 Digital Innovation Agency of the Year 2016: SapientRazorfish

Share0 shares

10 Christmas 2016 ads: the best so far

Share0 shares

Just published

The best of 2016: Campaign's 10 most popular ads

The best of 2016: Campaign's 10 most popular ads

Govt's second One You campaign encourages healthier midlife living

Govt's second One You campaign encourages healthier midlife living

How Public Health England's campaigns will change behaviour in January

How Public Health England's campaigns will change behaviour in January

The best of 2016: Campaign's top 10 long reads

The best of 2016: Campaign's top 10 long reads

The best of 2016: Campaign's 10 most popular opinion pieces

The best of 2016: Campaign's 10 most popular opinion pieces

More