Brittaney Kiefer
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

The greatest hits of 'beautiful weirdos' Allison and Bovill

Campaign rounds up some of the best work from John Allison and Chris Bovill, who are leaving Channel 4 to head up Warner Music Group's content studio, The Firepit.

'We're the superhumans': Campaign of the Year in 2016
'We're the superhumans': Campaign of the Year in 2016

"Ram every department full of ‘beautiful weirdos’… People work best when they don’t match. Creativity needs difference… it creates sparks."

No-one embodies this philosophy more than the authors of those words, John Allison and Chris Bovill, who are leaving their roles as joint heads of 4Creative to lead Warner Music’s content studio. The duo, who joined Channel 4’s in-house agency in 2012, are among the most celebrated creatives in the UK. Here, Campaign rounds up some of their greatest hits.

Channel 4 rebrand (2015)

Allison and Bovill helped the broadcaster rebrand itself for the first time in a decade. Industry leaders lavished praise on the campaign, calling it "magical", "very fresh" and "stunning and persuasive". It also helped Channel 4 win Campaign’s Advertiser of the Year in 2015.

Channel 4 Humans (2015 & 2016)

For the launch of the series Humans, 4Creative created an unbranded campaign for Persona Synthetics, the company that makes the synths in the TV programme. The fictional brand opened a pop-up shop in London selling "synthetic humans", a stunt that helped drive a record number of viewers to the first episode.

For the second series, the team launched a "product recall" campaign for synths, which included a Facebook Messenger chatbot that became increasingly self-aware and erratic when interacting with users.

Skoda "Cake" (2007) and "Mean green" (2010)

While at Fallon, Bovill and Allison made two of the car brand’s most popular ads. "Cake" showed a group of white-clad bakers making a cake replica of a Skoda Fabia to the tune of My Favourite Things.

The sequel was a dark twist of the original spot, featuring snakes and a baker shooting an arrow.

Cadbury Dairy Milk "Dancing eyebrows" (2009)

Also at Fallon, the duo created memorable work for Cadbury Dairy Milk, including a quirky spot about two children with acrobatic eyebrows.

Channel 4 "4NewsWall" (2015)

To get young people to vote in the general election, 4Creative created the 4NewsWall, which showed gifs about the news and picked up a gold at the Campaign Big Awards.

Channel 4 "Underdog" (2015)

As Channel 4 faced the threat of privatisation, the pair oversaw a humorous campaign in which a furry newshound quizzes TV stars about the virtues of being a not-for-profit public-service broadcaster.

Film4 idents (2014)

These D&AD black Pencil-winning idents paid homage to famous films such as The Shining and The Graduate.

Channel 4 "Born risky" (2013)

For the channel’s first brand campaign in its 35-year history, the team enlisted people with communication difficulties to introduce some of the biggest shows and highlight how the broadcaster pushes boundaries.

In a later iteration of the campaign, 4Creative produced a four-part series starring Grayson Perry, who explored gender identity and talked about his experiences cross-dressing.

Channel 4 "We’re the superhumans" (2016)

Last but not least, the team’s campaign for the Rio Paralympics will go down in advertising history. It was Campaign’s Campaign of the Year in 2016 and scooped two of the five black Pencils at this year’s D&AD Awards.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Facebook Messenger search is turning up risqué results
Share May 05, 2017 Emily Tan & Simon Gwynn

1 Facebook Messenger search is turning up risqué results

Facebook Messenger is suggesting pages for escort agencies to users unlikely to be looking for them, Campaign has found.

British Airways confirms WPP duties after account win

2 British Airways confirms WPP duties after account win

British Airways returns to Ogilvy as part of WPP win

3 British Airways returns to Ogilvy as part of WPP win

Carat trials out-of-hours emails ban

4 Carat trials out-of-hours emails ban

Even Adidas praises Nike for Breaking2 marathon

5 Even Adidas praises Nike for Breaking2 marathon

6 Accenture buys The Monkeys

Share0 shares

7 Social media according to The Body Coach: Joe Wicks shares his recipe for success

Share0 shares

8 Consulting or IT giant to buy big six ad group 'within next five years'

Share0 shares

9 Airbnb calls global creative pitch

Share0 shares

10 The YouTube boycott that wasn't

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

Share0 shares

8 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

Share0 shares

9 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Suzuki adds Channel 4 partnership to existing deal with ITV

Suzuki adds Channel 4 partnership to existing deal with ITV

BT to cut 4,000 jobs amid 19% pretax loss

BT to cut 4,000 jobs amid 19% pretax loss

Snapchat parent shares plunge after debut earnings

Snapchat parent shares plunge after debut earnings

No laughing matter: Why advertising isn't funny anymore

No laughing matter: Why advertising isn't funny anymore

Marketing in an era of selfishness

Marketing in an era of selfishness

More