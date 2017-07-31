Green & Black's launches first non-Fairtrade chocolate bar

Instead of the Fairtrade mark, the brand’s new Velvet Edition dark chocolate bars will display a "Cocoa Life" tag. There will also be no organic label, unlike all other brand variants.

Mondelez set up Cocoa Life as a "third-party verified sustainability programme" and said it is investing $400m (£304.4m) to ensure a sustainable future for cocoa farming.

The company, which is replacing the Fairtrade label with Cocoa Life across all Cadbury Products by 2019, said the Cocoa Life programme is run in "partnership" with Fairtrade.

A Fairtrade spokesman told the BBC that, even though the products would not be traded subject to Fairtrade standards, farmers would receive at least the same competitive price for cocoa that they would have got under Fairtrade.

Green & Black’s was the first chocolate in the UK to be awarded the Fairtrade mark in 1994, three years after it was founded. It was bought by Cadbury in 2005; Cadbury was bought by Kraft (now Mondelez) in 2010.