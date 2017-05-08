Green Party's election ad lampoons 90s board game where cheating wins

"The race to Number ten", created by Creature of London, promotes a game that "no one wants to play but we’re all being forced to" and features a family lying and cheating their way to the finish line.

It follows last year’s London Mayor election broadcast, "The not-so-secret life of five-year-old politicians", also created by Creature.

The spot calls out "lies" by recent political campaigns, such the EU Referendum Leave campaign’s "£350m for the NHS" claim. In a swipe at the Conservative government, the spot also depicts the game players winning by "privatising the NHS" and "reshuffling your entire cabinet until they all agree with you".

The two-minute film ends with the younger male contestant appealing directly to the viewer that those who "feel cheated by the current system" should "change the game" by voting Green.

The ad was created by Laura Muse and Tori Fannon at Creature and was directed by Luke Bellis through MindsEye.

Mike Blakemore, head of communications at the Green Party, said: "This is the party election broadcast that’s worth watching.

"Creature have again proved that politics doesn’t have to be dull, bringing biting satire to the broken state of British politics and helping the Green Party to make its powerful, and serious, case for changing the game."