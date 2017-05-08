Omar Oakes
Added 8 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Green Party's election ad lampoons 90s board game where cheating wins

The Green Party has launched another satirical political ad that lampoons its major rivals, this time with a sinister parody of a 1990s spot for a board game.

"The race to Number ten", created by Creature of London, promotes a game that "no one wants to play but we’re all being forced to" and features a family lying and cheating their way to the finish line.

It follows last year’s London Mayor election broadcast, "The not-so-secret life of five-year-old politicians", also created by Creature.

The spot calls out "lies" by recent political campaigns, such the EU Referendum Leave campaign’s "£350m for the NHS" claim. In a swipe at the Conservative government, the spot also depicts the game players winning by "privatising the NHS" and "reshuffling your entire cabinet until they all agree with you".

The two-minute film ends with the younger male contestant appealing directly to the viewer that those who "feel cheated by the current system" should "change the game" by voting Green.

The ad was created by Laura Muse and Tori Fannon at Creature and was directed by Luke Bellis through MindsEye. 

Mike Blakemore, head of communications at the Green Party, said: "This is the party election broadcast that’s worth watching.

"Creature have again proved that politics doesn’t have to be dull, bringing biting satire to the broken state of British politics and helping the Green Party to make its powerful, and serious, case for changing the game."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
British Airways confirms WPP duties after account win
Share May 08, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 British Airways confirms WPP duties after account win

British Airways has confirmed that it has appointed a WPP team to handle creative, media, social media and paid search for the airline.

Accenture buys The Monkeys

2 Accenture buys The Monkeys

Even Adidas praises Nike for Breaking2 marathon

3 Even Adidas praises Nike for Breaking2 marathon

Consulting or IT giant to buy big six ad group 'within next five years'

4 Consulting or IT giant to buy big six ad group 'within next five years'

Social media according to The Body Coach: Joe Wicks shares his recipe for success

5 Social media according to The Body Coach: Joe Wicks shares his recipe for success

6 The YouTube boycott that wasn't

Share0 shares

7 Dove's body-shaped bottles backfire

Share0 shares

8 No laughing matter: Why advertising isn't funny anymore

Share0 shares

9 Warner Music poaches Channel 4's Allison and Bovill

Share0 shares

10 Make mine a double Captain Morgan with a dash of Rio: trio of captains star in ad for rum brand

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

4 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

Share0 shares

8 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

Share0 shares

9 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition

Share0 shares

Just published

Nigella explores perfect cuppa in McCann's debut Typhoo ad

Nigella explores perfect cuppa in McCann's debut Typhoo ad

Selfridges asks young creatives how they make a home during turbulent times

Selfridges asks young creatives how they make a home during turbulent times

Snap rolls out Max Reach for advertisers in the UK and France

Snap rolls out Max Reach for advertisers in the UK and France

Hyundai and Kia Motors ordered to recall 240,000 cars

Hyundai and Kia Motors ordered to recall 240,000 cars

BBH's chief strategy officer smashes pitches with a little help from her armoury of shoes

BBH's chief strategy officer smashes pitches with a little help from her armoury of shoes

More