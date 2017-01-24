Grey and Mindshare open personalised live ad arm

Mindshare FAST@Grey London: Rayman and Rimini

Mindshare FAST@Grey London will combine creative, data and media planning and buying.

It will have a core team of ten and be based in Grey’s London office. The unit will complement the recently launched CRM arm Grey Response.

Grey and Mindshare will use behavioural and contextual data signals to optimise media buying and improve relevancy and delivery of the message.

Data signals could include consumers’ gender, age, location, local weather, search, browsing data or purchase history. WPP’s Kantar will provide data and insights to the team.

Mindshare FAST@Grey London’s first work, which will break in March for Volvo, is already in production. Other campaigns are being planned.

Grey London chief executive Leo Rayman said the offering "allows us to build bespoke campaign narratives across the entire comms journey", adding: "No-one is really doing this."

It is the first time that Mindshare’s FAST (Future Adaptive Specialist Team) has partnered a creative agency on an ongoing basis. FAST integrates SEO, paid search, digital display, paid social and programmatic. It currently operates out of four regional hubs.

Marco Rimini, chief executive of Mindshare Worldwide Central, the agency’s division serving international clients, said the new unit would "bring together the best WPP data, research, insights, media planning, technology and creative services into one simplified offering".